Stretch marks are unbearable especially if they develop around places that are quite very easy to see, like on arms or lower legs.

These stretch marks mostly develop because of puberty-related growth, pregnancy, periods of quick weight loss or gain, cosmetics, weight training that increases in mass quickly among other things.

Though its quit uneasy to prevent your body from developing stretch marks, here is how you can get rid of them once they develop.

Vitamin A

Take a Vitamin A pill before going to bed, at least everyday. These pills are sold in pharmacies or cosmetic shops and they go for Shs200 each. They help to make the skin appear smoother and more youthful thus forcing stretch marks to disappear.

Sugar

You can also use sugar as a natural exfoliator on the affected areas, this will help you to get rid of stretch marks very fast.

Mix a few scoops of sugar with coconut oil to make it a little tender. Add some lemon juice, lemon acts as a natural bleaching agent that will help you rid of these marks. Then scrub the mixture on the affected areas for at least 8-10 minutes, do these repeatedly for a week and you will start to see a difference.

Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera is both a natural healing agent and a skin softener, and this makes it a perfect choice to use to get rid of stretch marks. Apply pure aloe to your stretch marks daily after a shower and the results will be visible after a few weeks.

Coconut Oil

Since stretch marks are scarring from skin damage, coconut oil might help to soften the skin thus healing the damages. Applying coconut oil to your stretch marks each day might take away some of these stretch marks’ damages.

Do you have a story in your community or an opinion to share with us: Email us at editorial@watchdoguganda.com