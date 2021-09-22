BBNAIJA housemate Saga is in tears since yesterday night over Nini’s (the lady of his dreams) disappearance.
Yesterday, Biggie asked Nini to prank housemates with a 24 hour house disappearance which she executed very well.
Whereas other housemates think it’s either a prank or voluntary exit which are common in big brother house Saga has isolated himself and all he has been doing is cry like a baby from when she left until now.
We are not surprised about his reaction because it was very much expected. The two (Saga and Nini) are inseparable.
He once missed a diary session because he was cuddling with her.
Last week he failed his prank because he couldn’t stay away from her for even a few hours.
Could this be his punishment from Biggie ?
Anyway, Nini will be returned to the house later tonight and we can’t wait to see the relief on Saga’s face.
