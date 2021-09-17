Shine ya eye housemate Liqourose was given a secret task by Biggie to prank Emmanuel with a staged break-up which she executed very well.

As agreed, she was given the 250 abeg naira (house money) and 200 bb tokens and since Emmanuel (the lover) was also inconvenienced, he was also given the exact reward. They were also given a dinner date for two in the executive longue.

Rose petals were spread out on the floor which was so romantical of Big Brother plus lots of food stuffs, drinks and music.

Emmarose ate until they dropped.

The next chapter was rated 🔞 because what happened in there was super intense from Emmanuel pouring ice cream on Liqourose’s thigh and licking it to kissing like it’s about to go down.

Big Brother himself couldn’t take it so he called Liquor and asked her to invite some other two housemates.

They invited Cross who has been dying for this experience and he came with Angel and because of the ongoing romance in the room, these two were also tempted to kiss. And we had a double date just like that.

Meanwhile, Saga and Nini who gave up on the prank were given a punishment (cleaning the garden area which big brother took time messing up with all kind of rubbish God knows from where) and a strike (warning )each .

This means Saga has one more warning left to be disqualified since he now has two while Nini has two more warnings left.