Saskay aka melanin Queen is one of the youngest shine your eye housemates with only 21-years of age which is the minimum age for the show contestants.

At the beginning of the reality tv show the melanin Queen told fellow housemates that she wasn’t interested in any relationship or situationship with anyone inside the house because she had something serious going on outside big brother’s house however loneliness caught of with her and she changed course.

In one of her diary sessions the 21-year-old told Biggie that she was uncomfortable with the attention and love interests expressed towards her by more than three male housemates who were; Yousef, Jaypaul and Cross.

It was a battle of impression and consistency and only the strong willed ones were to remain.

Yousef couldn’t handle the competition and backed off

Cross was persistent only to be put on hold by the Queen saying she wasn’t ready yet always leading him on. When he asked her about Jaypaul she said he was just a friend and nothing more.

To know more about how you can buy an affordable home from Kabaka’s Mirembe estate Sentema, click here

Jaypaul on other hand never rested, he was always occupying Saskay’s space all the time and they were almost inseparable. They shared a bed and he always made her breakfast.

During a live eviction show on Sunday 22nd August, the host exposed Saskay as the player she was since she couldn’t decide whether it’s Cross or Jaypaul.

Cross not being happy about the love triangle sat her down and told her that they should just settle for being friends.

Views thought Jaypaul had won the love race in week 6 because celibate Saskay had started romantically kissing him and saying she had developed more feelings for him than Cross.

It’s week seven now and she seems more and more confused once again, she gives Cross a massage and asked him to stay in the bedroom that she will be right back then she heads to the garden and gives Jaypaul the same massage as well which is so weird.

If she’s not with Jaypaul she’s being touchy with Cross.

She used the food stuffs they bought with Jaypaul to make breakfast for the three of them (Saskay, Jaypaul and Cross) isn’t that so ironic.

It seems indecisive Saskay is really enjoys playing with two grown men’s feels.

The real definition of never judge a book by its cover , she looks like a saint but not even close to being one but just one of the okra gang members (not settled always jumping from one man to other).