The head of house games are held every Monday evening and the winners lead the house for a week.

Today Big brother merged the head of house game with nominations. Housemates had to accomplish 6 challenges (obstacles) in the shortest time possible to emerge winners.

The housemates that didn’t win were to be automatically up for possible eviction.

There was a double head of house win for the top performing male and female housemates.

Shine ya eye housemates Jackie B (interior designer) and Jaypaul (up coming artist) won the double head of house game. They are both immune from this week from nominations and will be sharing the head of house luxury room until a new head of house is crowned. Congratulations to both.

The interior designer and upcoming artist have also won a movie date night courtesy of showmax, Jackie B chose Micheal as his date and Jaypaul chose Saskay.

Incumbent head of house Liquorose didn’t participate and was asked by Big brother to supervise the process.

Pere (ex US military Officer) who is still serving a punishment because of the strike (warning) he got from Big brother for whispering when communicating was also eligible.

While Jackie B and Jaypaul (HOH) are safe from nominations this week the rest of the housemates are all automatically up for possible eviction.

Voting lines are open from Monday till Friday. Please vote for your favorite housemates to stay in the game.