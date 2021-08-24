After winning Head of House, Big Brother gave Liqourose a movie night date courtesy of Showmax.

She was requested to pick four other housemates to watch with. The famous Tiktoker picked Maria, Emmanuel, Whitemoney and Tega.

However, Maria who is apparently Liqourose’s best friend in the house rejected her invitation on the pretext she has invited someone she doesn’t like.

It came to the fore that Maria hates Whitemoney so much that she couldn’t watch a movie with him since he was among the lucky ones Liquorose had picked.

According to Maria, Whitemoney hates her which isn’t true because he is so genuine to her and honestly this move was so unpopular coming from Maria.

Her resentment for Whitemoney overshadowed the love for her best friend even after Nini, Peace and others housemates requested her to honor the invitation.

Meanwhile, Whitemoney didn’t show any signs of resentment towards her and infact he click that Maria declined the offer because of him. However viewers were disappointed in Maria’s decision, and certainly Whitemoney’s fans aren’t amused with Maria’s antics.

By Rheetur N.

