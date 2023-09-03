Hip Hop artist Daniel Kigozi popularly known as Navio had his 20-year-music concert over the weekend at Sheraton Hotel Gardens. This concert was more than just his 20 years in the game as it came during the celebration of 50 years of Hip Hop.

The rapper who started his journey in Klear Kut did four sessions, the first two on a live band and the other two on CD and he proved that he is so good at both.

With over 200 songs, Navio and his team selected the top 27 he would be doing during the concert and going by the crowd’s reaction during the show, they had done a tremendous job.

Navio did both solos and collaborations and the crowd did a good job in singing along to some of the songs he performed including Ngalo, Njogereza, Nawuliranga, one and only, Kata, Hammadi and Bugumu while the collaborations included Whistle Song and Mr. Dj with Viboyo and Vampino, Mwana weka with Flex D’Pepper, Omu Kwomu with Young Mulo Fly with the Mith, Dream wit Lyrical G, Survivor with Lilian Mbabazi, among others.

He changed four times during his two-hour music performance with short breaks while other artists including Martha Mukisa, Mickie Wine Lamu, Nina Roz, Maro, Zulitums, St Maximen and Triple S supported him.

Talent Africa did a tremendous job in producing the show, the sound was good and the supporting acts didn’t exceed the two to three songs they were given. Every section had a good view of the highly raised stage and Navio gave his fans the best performances they deserved.