When this discussion about Cindy and her fellow female music artistes started, I was forced to go back and relisten to most of Cindy’s songs. I realized we have not given even an inch of the respect she deserves.

Cindy can say anything she wants, she is worth her salt in this game. She can back up her words. That’s what makes her exceptional. She is a true artist in the full sense of art.

We don’t judge based on how much you made from it, whether you have a million cars. In fact, the best artists are always ignored or not appreciated enough in their lifetime.

Cindy is not just the best female artiste of her time, she could as well be among the best Ugandan artistes of this era. Perhaps, Chameleone would try to give her a run for her money.

A song such as Ayokyayokya, the poetry, the progressions. That song alone is not something you can stumble upon. One is an artist only when only her could have produced that art. You can never replicate what Cindy does. No one can replicate the Mona Lisa. You can spend a million years studying the Mona Lisa and you could never produce it as the person who did it.

Although I love and celebrate Sheebah. I love and celebrate Winnie Nwagi. It would be total disrespect to compare them to Cindy. Cindy is just Cindy.

If that girl organizes a concert, some of us will pay more than twice. We shall pay, enter, get our, pay again, enter and pay again. And even after we have paid, we shall not be able to compensate Cindy just enough for her art.

That Ka girl is not the usual kind of being. She is a goddess of her time. I am sure even when Cindy is walking, she can throw out a hit song. Go listen to Mbikooye by Cindy. That’s art. You can make a play out of that song. You can write poetry, you can write a novel. She draws and paints worlds in her songs. Cindy’s music can heal. You will listen to her songs, jump and say; “if I do one last thing in the world, let me dance to this song.”

I thus direct all subjects of Ortega Kingdom to shut off from all conversations where Cindy is being compared. If you find posts with those ga-arguments, just comment with snips of Cindy’s songs. You know some people you just have to keep reminding them until they awaken from their slumber.

Kati, all we are asking is for Cindy to double the price of her concert. We want enough dancing space.

May the Lord bless us with more Cindy songs.