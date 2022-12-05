Speke Resort Munyonyo is among the leading outing places in town and it always gives out the best to its clients to ensure that they get value for their money.

Just like in the previous years, Speke Resort Munyonyo is again (this year) back with amazing Festive season offers that will make your holiday, an occasion to remember.

The Resort has organized an “Around the World Grand Christmas buffet” at its Poolside which will be accompanied by lots of entertainment such as live band, kids playing area, balloon arts, Santa and his grotto, candy for kids, and complimentary glass of bubbly.

All this will be happening on 25th December, 2022 and will go for as low as Shs200,000 for adults and Shs100,000 for kids.

On the same day, there will be “Christmas Lunch Buffet” and “Christmas Dinner Buffet” with live entertainment at the Resort’s Nyanja/ Lake Terrace Restaurant. You will need to pay Shs120,000 (adult) and Shs60,000 (kids) for each offer.

And on Boxing Day 26th December, 2022, there will be “Bubbly Brunch” with live entertainment at Nyanja Terrace Restaurant and here you will be required to pay only Shs120,000 as an adult and Shs60,000 for kids below the age of 14 years.

Meanwhile on the eve of Christmas Day, the Resort has organized “Christmas Eve Dinner” at Nyanja/ Lake Terrace Restaurant. Apart from the delicious foods, the clients will also enjoy live band and kids movie night. All this will go for only Shs100,000 for adults and Shs60,000 for kids.

See amazing offers: