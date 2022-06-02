Songstress Leila Kayondo was dating showbiz man and STV boss SK Mbuga around 2015. The couple publicly exposed its best and worst situations during their dating times although later broke up in 2016 after she accused him of domestic violence.

Shortly after the breakup, Mbuga had a massive wedding with Vivienne Chebet (still remembered among the lavish celebrity weddings ever witnessed).

As if that wasn’t enough SK even took back the car (Benz) he had bought for Leila.

Rumor has it that Mbuga repeatedly tried his luck to win Leila back but he never succeeded. And for a long time it was believed that the two never crossed paths.

Shockingly, the ex-lovers have been secretly dating until recently when it all went wrong again. Bitter and heartbroken Leila exposed Mbuga through her whatsapp status where she referred to him as an “uneducated fool” attracted to any woman who speaks a foreign language.

“Mbuga you are such a fool. You can be attracted to any woman that speaks a foreign language. Anything you don’t understand arouses you,”said Leila.

She also added, “Anyone that wants to date Mbuga! Please speak a foreign language that he doesn’t understand or speak English! Automatically he will assume you are pretty! That uneducated fool.”

She then went ahead to warn him against revisiting her home or he is at risk of being exposed more on her snapchat.

” Ate mbwa toda kukazigo kange! I will Snapchat your kiwalata while your climbing my stairs.”

It seems the STV boss never really breaks up with his women because just last week he made up with his other ex-Vivienne and a video of their romance went viral. This is what we think provoked Leila hence leading to the end of her secret booty calls.