Judith Heard who previously won Miss Elite Africa 2021 title in Cairo, Egypt is set to represent Uganda again at this year’s first-ever Miss Environment International pageant in India Mumbai.

Today morning, Judith Heard arrived at Mumbai International Airport (India) where over 36 countries’ representatives are competing for a crown aimed at boosting environmental conservation all around the world.

Participating countries include United Kingdom, Belgium, South Sudan, Nigeria, India, Zimbabwe, Seychelles, Cyprus, France, Phillipines, Peru, South Sudan, Columbia and Greece.

Judith who traveled with her publicist from Bryan Morel Publications has been actively engaged in plastic bottle collection, recycling, and tree planting seminars across different cities in Uganda.

Looking flamboyant at departure (Entebbe airport) all dripped in Uganda flag cloth, Judith is ready for the global platform. The theme is “Beauty with environmental care”.

Judith is set to showcase designs by Sham Tyra, Hairby Zziwa, SKP Clothing, FeetBit sneakers, Kas Wear, Agnes Agimo, House Of Chenko and Deriq Kissinger.

Judith Heard is a Ugandan cross-continental fashion model, actress, digital influencer, and society change icon whose story has been featured on BBC, CNN, and other international media. Judith is passionate about children, women, tourism, and environmental advocacy.

We wish Judith all the best.