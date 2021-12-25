Pastor Hannington Abraham Kakeeto, the head of Devine Embassy Community Transformation Church Luwero has shared food with the needy people who live in Mukono Municipality’s Ghetto known as Gawunye Fire Island.

Sharing his Christmas package on Friday, Pastor Kakeeto said he could not enjoy the festive season when some of the people in the Ghetto are suffering so he had to share the little he had with them.

“Its not good to enjoy Christmas with your family members when there are some needy people who are yet to receive anything to eat on this important day. If God provides for us, He also wants us to provide for others in need,” said Pastor Kakeeto as he shared food goodies with the kids, youth and women in Gawunye Fire Island.

He added that he realised that this particular Ghetto has a lot of young kids who needed help since they lack what to eat and only survive on intoxicated substances.

“I feel excited that today I and my Church have managed to share the little I have with these people but most importantly I have preached to them to stop abusing drugs and involving themselves in crimes. They should have hope like the rest of people,” Pastor Kakeeto asserted.

The man of God also urged able Ugandans to alway share what they have with the vulnerable because they have all what they have due to God’s will.

Ali Kateregga, a local leader at Gawunye Fire Island applauded Pastor Kakeeto for offering Christmas packages to them.

“This place has been in existence for 15 years and all those years we have been suffering, police have always been on our case by arresting and torturing saying that we are criminals but today is a special day since no person has ever been here to provide for us on Christmas. We thank Pastor Kakeeto for doing his best to see that we the Ghetto people are also happy and reformed,”Kateregga said.