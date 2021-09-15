Victoria University under Ruparelia Foundation has donated a brand new medical ambulance to the Federation of Motorsport Clubs of Uganda (FMU).

The donated ambulance will help FMU to improve safety in motorsport.

“This is a huge milestone and a great achievement for the Sport and the fraternity as a whole,” said FMU President Dipu Ruparelia during a handover event held at Kabira County Club on Tuesday.

“Despite the challenges we have faced since we came into administration, this is the start of one of many assets we have acquired, and is very critical in helping our medical commission in emergency evacuations,”he added.

The function was graced by Rajiv Ruparelia, a member of the Board of Trustees at Ruparelia Foundation trustee, and Dr. Lawrence Muganga the Vice-Chancellor of Victoria University.

Dr Muganga said the institution of higher learning will continue to work closely with FMU and Motorsport fraternity to improve the safety of all the actors in the Sport.

“We have no doubt that this fully equipped Ambulance will certainly promote safety in the Motorsport industry by availing both rescue and medical services on the track and all the way to the hospital if necessary and most importantly providing the best possible immediate care in the shortest possible time.”