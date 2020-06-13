Given the Covid-19 lockdown we are subjected to; many people have distanced then self from carrying on some beauty practices like they used to before we got here.

Spending a lot of time at home has brought in so many beauty negligence, and you might be a victim of one, two or all the mistakes listed, but its not to late to change.

Not combing the hair

The biggest injustice you can do to your hair is refusing to comb it regularly, with excuses like ‘I am not going anywhere’. Despite the lockdown, hair is meant to be combed everyday to prevent it from clogging and breakages, and always remember to keep your scalp, moist, clean and oily.

Forgetting to wash the hair

I know, salons are currently closed, but that’s a weak excuse for having dirty hair. A one litre jerrycan of Shampoo cost Shs4000, and a bottle of leave-in conditioners cost around Shs4000 too, meaning its cheap to do it yourself. Plus, that set (leave-in conditioner and shampoo) can be used for more than 10 times before it gets done. These are things you likely to get if you don’t shampoo your hair

– Developing pimples on the face, since oils from the dirty scalp can easily migrate to your face thus causing pimples.

– Itchy scalp, when the scalp is dirty, you are likely to develop dandruff which causes itching. It also subjects your hair breakage.

Forgetting to shower

Many women are reportedly practicing self distance with water…. saying that ‘why do I have to shower when I am not going anywhere?’, but to all ladies, showering should be a must and must be done at least two times a day, regardless. here are the benefits.

– Showering helps to keep your skin clean and hygienically healthy, fresh and soft.

– The soft and fresh skin attained after shower makes it easy for Vaseline or other skin products to penetrate into your skin pours.

– It removes dead skin and dirt from your skin pours, which makes your skin prone to skin diseases, pimples and infections.

Moistening of the skin

Since ladies spend a lot of time inside their houses, the last thing to think about is smearing their skins with Vaseline, lotion, glycerine among other moistening products.

Applying moisteners on your skins helps to keep it moist, reduces skin damage, dryness, pimples development, itching among other skin related problems.

Applying makeup

Makeup is not meant to be done when you are going out or something, but it should be done regularly. I am not saying that you should wear heavy skin foundation, fake lashes or mascara, but there are simple makeup routines you should adopt even during this lockdown.

Like, a simple lip gross/lip balm on your lips to prevent them from dryness and cracking. A simple foundation to keep your skin glowing among others.

Working-out

People have always complained about how they get exhausted after work that they can’t find time to workout, but now you have a lot of free time to exercise. Working out has both physical and mental benefits as it helps you to release tension and stress, it also helps your body and skin in check.

You can try-out simple push-ups, squats, skipping the rope, or visit YouTube and see some home-workout videos.