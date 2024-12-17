Victoria University Kampala has forged a groundbreaking partnership with Himilo University in Somalia, a move set to transform higher education access and quality in the region. Announced earlier this week, the collaboration will introduce a range of joint postgraduate programs designed to equip students with globally relevant skills and knowledge in critical fields.

The partnership leverages the academic excellence of Victoria University and Himilo University’s local expertise to offer programs tailored to meet regional and global demands. This initiative will focus on three core faculties with specialized postgraduate courses:

Faculty of Health Sciences

Master of Science in Sexual and Reproductive Health

Master of Science in Global Health Nutrition

Master of Science in Health Service Management

Master of Science in Public Health

Faculty of Science and Technology

Master of Science in Big Data Analytics

Master of Science in Cyber Security

Master of Science in Computer Science

Master of Science in Information Technology

Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences

Master of Arts in Public Administration and Management

Master of Arts in Diplomacy and Global Studies

Master of Educational Administration and Management

These programs aim to address the educational gaps in the region while fostering skills that drive innovation, development, and professional expertise. Students will benefit from a combination of Victoria University’s cutting-edge academic resources and Himilo University’s well-established local infrastructure, ensuring accessible, high-quality education.

Victoria University’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Lawrence Muganga, highlighted the significance of the partnership, stating, “This collaboration reflects our commitment to providing transformative education and crossing borders to empower students with skills needed to excel in today’s global economy. Together with Himilo University, we will shape the future of education in Somalia and beyond.”

Echoing this sentiment, Dr. Abdikarin Adan Hussein, Rector of Himilo University, expressed optimism about the initiative: “Partnering with Victoria University allows our students to access internationally recognized programs without leaving Somalia. This step marks significant progress toward our mission of offering quality, globally competitive education.”

This collaboration is part of a broader vision to redefine higher education in Africa through innovation, accessibility, and academic excellence. By providing world-class postgraduate programs, the partnership seeks to nurture professional talent, stimulate economic growth, and advance social development in the region.

The institutions believe this initiative will not only benefit students in Somalia but also attract learners from neighboring countries. By offering high-caliber education within their home environment, students can achieve academic success without geographical or financial barriers.

The Victoria-Himilo partnership is a game-changer, opening doors to a brighter, more competitive future for Somali students and the region at large.