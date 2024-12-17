As the year draws to the close, Watchdog Uganda, has compiled the list of Uganda’s top newsmakers. Uganda is one of the countries with an active media industry, which throws its movers and shakers into the limelight.

This website has curated the top news makers in the various fields including Politics, Business, entertainment, sports, media, advocacy and activism, academia and education, religion, technology and environment among others.

Once again, President Museveni has dominated the political news landscape, with businessman Sudhir Ruparelia taking business and innovation sector as has been the case for the past many years, with inches and inches of media coverage, and mentions. This year, Eddy Kenzo has overtaken Jose Chameleon, Bebe Cool and Bobi Wine for the first time as the leading newsmaker in the entertainment sector. Below it the list of people in the key sectors where the media have given more attention.

Politics and Leadership

Yoweri Kaguta Museveni – President of Uganda. Mr Museveni is a top newsmaker due to his long presidency, political influence, economic decisions, and impact on regional stability.

Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi – Kabaka of Buganda Robinah Nabbanja – Prime Minister of Uganda Anita Among – Speaker of Parliament Charles Peter Mayiga – Katikkiro of Buganda Norbert Mao – Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs Robert Kyagulanyi (Bobi Wine) – Leader of the National Unity Platform (NUP) Dr. Kizza Besigye – Opposition figure and activist Mathias Mpuuga – Former Leader of the Opposition Betty Amongi – Minister for Gender, Labour, and Social Development Muwanga Kivumbi – Shadow Finance Minister Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba – Senior Presidential Advisor and Commander of the Defence Forces

Business and Innovation

Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia – Prominent businessman, Ruparelia Group. Sudhir has been a frequent subject in the media due to his leadership in key sectors and his personal life, including his wealth and public appearances, which have made him a notable figure in Uganda’s business and social scenes.

Rajiv Ruparelia – CEO, Ruparelia Group Patrick Mweheire – Executive Chairman, Standard Bank Group Hamis Kiggundu (Ham) – Real estate mogul and author Charles Mbire – Telecom business leader Haruna Sentongo– Haruna Enterprises CEO Sylvia Mulinge – CEO of MTN Uganda Julius Kyazze – CEO, Swangz Avenue Amos Wekesa – CEO, Great Lakes Safaris Dr. Lawrence Muganga – VC, Victoria University

Entertainment and Arts

Eddy Kenzo – Award-winning musician Sheebah Karungi – Leading female artist and entrepreneur Azawi (Priscilla Zawedde) – Fast-rising musician Spice Diana – Top music performer Jose Chameleone – Veteran musician and cultural influencer Bebe Cool – Singer and NRM supporter Pallaso – Popular artist with growing international recognition Anne Kansiime – Comedian and actress Patrick Salvado Idringi – Stand-up comedian Cindy Sanyu – Singer and Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) leader

Sports

Joshua Cheptegei – Olympic gold medalist and world champion in athletics Jacob Kiplimo – World-class long-distance runner Halima Nakaayi – Track and field athlete Denis Onyango – Legendary goalkeeper and retired national team player Janet Mbabazi – Leading cricketer on Uganda’s women’s team Farouk Miya – International footballer Peruth Chemutai: The steeplechase runner continued her remarkable career by securing a silver medal at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, adding to her gold from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Irene Nakalembe – Award-winning golfer Uganda Netball Federation: The federation has been actively involved in promoting netball through various tournaments and development programs, contributing to the sport’s growth in the country. Stephen Kiprotich – Olympic marathon champion

Media and Journalism

Andrew Mwenda – Journalist and founder of The Independent. Andrew Mwenda is a top newsmaker due to his influential journalism, insightful commentary, and critical views on Ugandan politics. Faruk Kirunda – President Museveni’s deputy Spokesman and Special Assistant on Press and Mobilisation has consolidated his position as the leading government media and communication pillar. Faridah Nakazibwe – Journalist at NTV Frank Walusimbi – Veteran journalist and storyteller Canary Mugume – Journalist at NBS Television Flavia Tumusiime – Media personality and actress Zahara Totto – Media influencer and TV host Simon Kaggwa Njala – NBS Talk Show host Mildred Tuhaise – Anchor at NBS TV Betty Nambooze Bakireke – Influential journalist and politician

Activism and Advocacy

Frank Mugisha – LGBTQ+ rights activist Dr. Stella Nyanzi – Activist and feminist scholar Kasha Jacqueline Nabagesera – Human rights defender Nicholas Opiyo – Human rights lawyer Hon. Miria Matembe – Women’s rights advocate Solomon Serwanjja – Journalist and anti-corruption advocate Prisca Baike – SRHR advocate Moses Mulumba – Health rights activist Grace Akello – Peace and reconciliation champion

Education and Academia

Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe – Vice Chancellor, Makerere University Prof. William Bazeyo – Researcher and academic leader Dr. Mary Goretti Nakabugo – Education advocate Dr. Consolata Kabonesa – Academic in gender studies Prof. Mahmood Mamdani – Internationally acclaimed scholar Dr. Monica Musenero – Scientist and government advisor Patrick Bitature – Chairman of Simba Group and mentor Prof. Ezra Suruma – Economist and policy influencer Dr. Olive Kobusingye – Public health expert Prof. Josephine Nambooze – Academic leader

Religious Leaders

Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu – Church of Uganda leader Rev. Fr. Joseph Sserunjogi – Catholic faith leader Pastor Robert Kayanja – Founder, Miracle Centre Cathedral Pastor Aloysius Bugingo – Controversial church leader Bishop David Kiganda – Religious influencer Sheikh Shaban Mubajje – Mufti of Uganda Dr. Umar Mulinde – Religious preacher and activist Bishop Joshua Lwere – Leader in the evangelical community Rev. Can. John Ssenyonyi – Former UCU Vice Chancellor

Technology and Innovation

Brian Gitta – Founder, Matibabu (health innovation) Dr. Taddeo Rusoke – AI and tech advocate Evelyn Namara – Founder, Vouch Digital James Saaka – ICT leader in Uganda Aaron Kirunda – Co-founder of Enjuba Juliana Kanyomozi – Tech entrepreneur

Environment and Climate

Dr. Diana Nabatanzi – Environmental sustainability expert Vanessa Nakate – Climate activist Francis Ogwal – Biodiversity and conservationist leader Allen Asiimwe – Wildlife advocate Olum Gerald – Climate-focused journalist

Cultural and Social Impact

Prof. Sylvia Tamale – Feminist and cultural scholar James Onen (Fatboy) – Radio presenter Zari Hassan – Socialite and influencer Peter Igaga – Parenting advocate Keko (Jocelyne Tracey) – Music artist and LGBTQ+ icon Fabiola Anita – Media and fashion influencer Kenzo Bruno – Social justice content creator Phiona Mutesi – Chess champion Flavia Oketcho – Sports mentor Bishop Charles Oode Okullu – Cultural leadership advocate