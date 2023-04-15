Equal Opportunities Commission (EOC) is to conduct an inquiry into the recruitment process at Mbarara City Council.

According to the Letter to the Town Clerk Mbarara City Council dated 11 April 2023 from EOC Chairperson Safia Nalule Jjuuko, the investigation has been triggered by a number of complaints both verbally and written outlining a series of segregation and nepotism as the City Council in the awarding of contracts and vacancies in Mbarara City.

“We have received many complaints both verbally and in writing about the Discrimination and Marginalization in the ongoing recruitment at Mbarara City Council for an advert of 28th December 2022. Complaints raised include Discrimination, Marginalization, Extortion of money in exchange for jobs, favouring of relatives and friends and flouting Public Service Standing Orders on recruitment. The Commission has therefore decided to investigate as per S, 14(2)(a) of the Equal Opportunities Act, 2007 (EOC Act),” reads part of the letter from the chairperson to the Town clerk.

The Equal Opportunities Commission (EOC) is a Constitutional body established under Article 32(3) of the 1995 Constitution of the Republic of Uganda and S.2 (1) of the Equal Opportunities Act, 2007 whose prime role is to eliminate discrimination, marginalization and inequalities against any individual or group of persons and take affirmative action in favour of groups marginalized for the purpose of redressing the imbalances.

“YOU ARE NOW HEREBY directed to STAY the said recruitment that was advertised on the 28th of December 2022 until when advised of a final determination of the Inquiry by the Equal Opportunities Commission Tribunal. The Commission will conduct a Public Inquiry on 27th April 2023 at a place that will be communicated,” reads Chairperson Jjuuko’s letter.