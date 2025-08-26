Kampala, Uganda – August 26, 2025** – In a stunning display of democratic underdog spirit within Uganda’s ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), a retired junior army officer has defeated a high-ranking former general in the race for a key party position, highlighting shifting dynamics in the party’s veteran ranks.

Retired Lieutenant Moses Mushabe, a district-level NRM leader, emerged victorious over incumbent Major General (Ret.) Jim Muhwezi in the election for National Chairperson of the NRM Veterans League, a seat on the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC). The vote took place during the ongoing NRM Delegates Conference at Kololo Independence Grounds in Kampala, where delegates “soundly defeated” the security minister and long-time party stalwart, according to eyewitness accounts. This outcome represents a classic David-versus-Goliath scenario in military and political terms.

Mushabe, a retired lieutenant – a rank typically associated with entry-level command in the armed forces – outmaneuvered Muhwezi, a major general who has held senior roles in Uganda’s security apparatus and government. Muhwezi, currently serving as Uganda’s Minister of Security, has a storied career including past positions as Director General of the Internal Security Organisation and multiple terms as a Member of Parliament for Rujumbura County. His defeat comes despite being viewed as a frontrunner with a nationwide platform from his incumbent role.

Mushabe, described as a “youthful challenger,” hails from Isingiro District, where he serves as the NRM chairperson. His background includes military service in the Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF), though at a far more junior level than his opponent’s.

Earlier this year, Mushabe was elected as Isingiro’s NRM district chairperson, positioning him as a rising grassroots figure within the party. He declared his interest in the veterans’ league post just two weeks ago, framing his campaign around addressing unfulfilled promises to army veterans, such as poverty alleviation and delayed benefits. The election results, part of the broader NRM CEC polls, were announced amid celebrations from Mushabe’s supporters.

Social media erupted with congratulations, with one post noting, “Mitawana myerere! Congratulations to the winner,” reflecting local enthusiasm for the upset.

While exact vote tallies were not immediately available, the margin was described as decisive, signaling potential dissatisfaction among delegates with the status quo. This victory could signal broader changes within the NRM, a party dominated by veterans of the 1980s Bush War that brought President Yoweri Museveni to power.

Analysts suggest Mushabe’s win as a junior officer over a general like Muhwezi may empower younger or lower-ranked voices in the party’s decision-making, challenging traditional hierarchies rooted in military seniority. Muhwezi, who recently had his parliamentary primary victory upheld by the NRM tribunal, has not yet commented publicly on the loss.

Mushabe, set to serve from 2026-2031, is expected to focus on veteran welfare issues in his new role. The NRM Delegates Conference continues, with more CEC positions up for grabs as the party gears up for national elections in 2026. This result underscores that in politics, as in the military, rank doesn’t always guarantee victory.