Police are having in their custody a reckless driver for attempting to deliberately run over a traffic police officer on duty who tried to stop him on the road.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police Publicist Patrick Onyango, the suspect at CPS is Isaac Mukwaaya whose crime which occurred on Kampala Road was captured on CCTV cameras that has since been trending on social media.

“Police at CPS Kampala have arrested the driver of a motor vehicle, registration number UAZ 515C who made a deliberate attempt to run over a traffic officer on Kampala Road.

The incident was captured in a video circulating on social, wherein our officer was attempting to stop the vehicle, but instead of complying with the directives, the driver chose to endanger the life of the police officer.” Reveals police.

Upon his arrest, Mukwaya is said to have attempted to feign sickness but detectives were spot on and organised an examination which revealed that he was in his normal state.

twitter.com/i/web/status/1

When he was arrested, he attempted to deceive the authorities by pretending to be sick when brought in for interrogation. However, upon examination, it was determined that he was in normal health and had intentionally inserted the cannula into his hand.” notes Onyango.

Consequently, Mukwaya was arrested and is being detained at CPS Kampala while the officer, who narrowly escaped being struck by the vehicle, is Katongole Josam.

The police have filed three charges against Mukwaya: 1.Violating traffic lights. 2.Reckless driving. 3.Attempted murder. We urge the general public, particularly motorists, to adhere to the instructions provided by our traffic officers.