What happened;

Ghetto youths in Mukono have applauded President Museveni for the bull they received on Eid Day.

The ghetto youths said Christians got a bull on Christmas and now receiving another for Eid for their Muslim brothers and sisters was a sign the president cares about them.

Photos:

What they said;

Salongo Katumba Mazinga, the commander of ghettos in Mukono districts told this website on Friday morning, that General Chris Ddamulira who heads Crime Intelligence in Uganda Police notified them on Thursday night that the President had once again donated a bull for ghetto youth to celebrate Eid day. The President had in December given cattle for serve ghetto youth with beef during Christmas.

Deputy RDC for Mukono District, Mr Mike Ssegawa was among the people who received the bull at the ghetto office at Kiko Market in the Central Division.

He said during beef sharing among ghetto youths that the President’s gesture to ghettos across Greater Kampala was a sign of his government’s commitment to change their way of life.

“The President wants to narrow the bridge between the haves and have nots – however he wants you to abandon crime, and instead use your energy and creative minds to be productive and participate in your country’s prosperity.

He called upon ghetto youth to join the government skilling and economic programs such as Parish Development Model enterprise groups to tap into government funds to enable them change their economic situation.

The big picture;

Mukono is one of the fast growing towns on the outskirts of Kampala. Whereas many industries are mushrooming in the district, it remains one with fast growing ghettos largely due to poor physical planning of the municipality, coupled with a fast growing population. Most of the youths in Mukono are unemployed due to skilling gaps, and idleness.

Deputy RDC Ssegawa said there was a need to change the mindset of youth in Mukono to deliberately seek skilling programs, gainful employment or embrace government programs as a way out of the poverty or crime trap. They can benefit more in working closely with government than creating tensions or challenging authorities.

The numbers;

The municipality is said to be about 300,000 people although analysts put the figure at half a million people. The district population, covering over 16 sub counties and two municipal divisions, is receiving unprecedented migrations and threats of unplanned urbanisation in a real threat in Mukono.

What Next;

Mr Ssegawa promised to visit ghettos across the district to ensure government programs are well understood by all populations.

“We have choices. Choices have consequences. Negative or positive,” Ssegawa quipped. “It is important that ghetto youth, and other people of Mukono consciously choose to participate in their own prosperity by creating production hubs where their talents and resources could be shared and multiplied. The government can help to organise you and give you start-up funds. However, it is your choice to make those funds work for you. It is some hard work and commitment to see positive changes in your livelihoods.”