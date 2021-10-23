At least two people have reportedly died in a bomb blast at popular pork joint in Kampala’s Kyanja – Komamboga neighbourhood.

Eyewitnesses report that a young woman only identified as Emily, could have died on the spot, while another victim, a man, died on the way to the hospital.

Traffic has been blocked in the area.

The explosion happened at Digida pork joint which attracts many patrons in the fast-growing Kyanja neighbourhood located in Kawempe Division.

This comes after the United Kingdom issued a security warning that terrorists were targeting Uganda. Police spokesman Fred Enanga, however, refuted the advisory and instead assurred countrymen that the country was safe.

The Saturday evening attack, according to eyewitnesses, could cost more lives as some more people were taken for medical attention in bad shape. It is too early to to confirm the attack was related to terrorists.

By the time of this publication, Police were yet to issue an official statement. However, Police boss, Assan Kasingye confirmed in a tweet,

“There was a bomb blast. Two persons a young lady and a gentleman fatally wounded and others admitted with serious injuries. The @PoliceUg will come up with an official statement.”

DETAILS COMING