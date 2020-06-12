By Hassan Bulesa

Residents of Nantabulirwa in Goma Division in Mukono Municipality were yesterday left in shock by the death of 7-year old Derrick Waderu who committed suicide while trying to imitate a movie he had just watched with his brother.

Waderu tied shoe laces on a double decker bed before using then to hang himself.

The mother of the deceased Tumwekwase Hannah said that after taking lunch, she ordered him (deceased) to mop the house and in a few minutes he was nowhere to be seen and the search began only for the brother to find him hanging on bed. He was rushed to a nearby hospital only to be pronounced dead on arrival.

The Nantabulirwa zone Women Leader Mawuma Fatuma asked all parents to be so keen while looking after their children.

While addressing residents, the area LC1 Chairperson Patrick Mpaata asked parents to be more vigilant on child protection and to always be careful with what children watch.

Police from Seeta Police station came and took the body for postmortem.