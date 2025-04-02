Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja’s recent inspection of roadworks in Kampala has spotlighted her hands-on leadership and frustration with delays in the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area Urban Development Program (GKMA-UDP). In a viral video, she lambasted contractors such as China Railway 18 Group for their slow pace, which she tied to recent flooding and economic strain, particularly in industrial zones.

She declared, “We are tired. We cannot continue like this… you want them delayed because you are paid monthly. You are crippling our economy. The taxpayers are struggling in the industrial area,” and demanded a progress report and action plan within 24 hours.

Nabbanja didn’t spare Kampala Minister Minsa Kabanda, sharply criticizing her for poor oversight. When Kabanda suggested terminating the contract, Nabbanja retorted, “Stop complaining in front of people. This is your work. You are supposed to handle these people before we come in. I am supposed to get a report from you,” exposing tensions over accountability. She also reprimanded a roads engineer for complaining about contractors’ failure to work nights and Sundays, insisting he address such issues himself.

On X, Nabbanja elaborated, “Our findings during today’s inspection… point to slow progress of the works despite government’s commitment to attain improved road infrastructure. I urge the contractors & @KCCAUG to double their efforts and deliver this project,” referencing the GKMA-UDP’s goal of upgrading 74.5 kilometers of roads, with 19.85 kilometers in the first phase. Accompanied by KCCA Executive Director Sharifah Buzeki and Works State Minister Musa Echweru, she visited sites like Sir Apollo Kaggwa, Sentema, Kyebando Ring, and Salaama roads, plus the Kyebando flooding hotspot. KCCA later posted, “She expressed her appreciation for the progress on Sir Apollo Kaggwa but urged that work on the rest of the roads be expedited.”