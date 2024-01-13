Starting this Sunday, January 15, 2024, The Speke Convention Center Munyonyo, will host two summits. The Non-Aligned Movement and the G77 and China Summits.

Naysayers had ruled out billionaire Sudhir delivering the venue on time, as planned. Against all odds, Mr Sudhir Ruparelia, has proven he is a mad who sticks to his word. He promised, come rain or shine, despite a short time offered to build this magnificent and monumental convention center, it is ready for the big day – and everyone is proud of Sudhir and team.

Agriculture minister Frank Tumwebaze tweeted mid-week, “Congratulations Dr @sudhirruparelia on delivering this excellent piece of work (Speke Resort Convention Center) in such a record time… Great addition to our #MICE infrastructure!”

Uganda Development Corporation wasn’t left behind. On January 8, they tweeted, “UDC and MIL are proud to have delivered on the state-of-the-art Speke Resort Convention Center (SRCC) that will host the NAM Summit and G77 & China conference”.

However, it was monday abdu via @abdu_Monday who summarised it all, “My appeal to @KCCAUG, and @KagutaMuseveni, let’s add Dr. Sudhir more money to fix Kampala potholes coz he does everything with passion, this is beautiful Speke Resort Convention Center Uganda for #G77ChinaSummitUg24 #NAMSummitUg2024 if God can give us more people like him.”

This is a testament of a man who has mastered the art of building mega projects and delivering beyond expectations.

Now the minister of tourism is so proud of the Speke Convention Center in Munyonyo because they have already expressed relief and gratitude that the Convention Center is ready.

The convention center has already become the talk of town, with visitors and admirers talking about being greeted by “sparkling floors, glistening chandeliers, and an ambience of grandeur in and out”.

Uganda hosts the 19th NAM summit for Heads of State and Government, a forum of 120 member states from 15 to 20 January.

The same venue will from 21 to 23 January host the third south summit organized under the framework of Group 77 and China, a loose alliance of developing countries.

At the events, Uganda will assume the chairmanship of NAM for three years and G77 and China for one year which Mulimba said will come along with a boost to the economy.

