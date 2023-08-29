Baba Mefia Group have appointed Veterwn TV Show Host, Simon Muyanga Lutaaya new General Manager, in a big to scale up the group’s competitiveness in the industry.

Baba Media Group owns of Baba Radio in Jinja and Baba Television in Kampala where Muyanga Lutaaya has been working as the station’s Quality Assurance Manager

Baba Media Group Chief Executive Officer and former Jinja West MP Moses Grace Balyeku announced the new changes at the fast-growing Media House in a meeting at the station head offices in Ntinda.

In the changes, Simon Muyanga Lutaaya now replaces former Bukedde TV presenter Noordeen Ntege who becomes Acting CEO.

Baba TV Communications Manager, Mr Adam Almahad Kungu confirmed the changes and emphasised that the station was propelling its competitiveness in the market and was confident that Muyanga Lutaaya holds the required expertise and experience to position the brand well.

His elevation to the new office comes just 8 months after he was named Quality Assurance Manager a position he has used to reshape the brand.

He has two and a half decades of experience in the media industry where he has worked through high levels in both Television and radio.

He is the lead presenter of the station’s flagship morning show GANGAMUKA which has recently been trendy and controversial. He is also the host of the popular weekly online show #TheInsideOut with Joseph Tamale Mirundi, the Senior Presidential Advisor on Media.

He is a two-time Parliamentary Aspirant, a staunch FDC member who stunned the country recently when he announced he would support President Museveni’s son General Muhoozi Kainerugaba for President of Uganda.

He takes over a fast-growing brand amidst tight competition in a terrain turned rough by social media.