Saturday, January 11, 2025 – Munyonyo Commonwealth Resort, Kampala – President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has underscored the pivotal role of scientific research in triggering agriculture as a tool for social- economic transformation. He said it has been a deliberate strategy by Government to support agricultural research in the quest to transition from pre-capitalist, pre-socialist traditional mode to modern commercial agriculture.

Speaking at the opening of the extraordinary summit of Heads of States and Governments of the African Union, held at the Munyonyo Commonwealth Resort, the President commended scientists for the strides scored in agricultural innovation. The summit was convened to review and develop a new 10-year Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP) Strategy and Action Plan, set to run from 2026- 2035.

“Through Scientific research, (we) ensure good quality seeds. I salute our Scientists for developing a long list of improved seed varieties with higher yields and enhanced resilience to diseases and drought. “President Museveni noted.

These innovations, he emphasized, are laying a strong foundation for agricultural modernization across the country.

Over the last 30 years, the National Agricultural Research Organisation (NARO) has developed a remarkable portfolio of over 1,000 technologies, innovations and management practices including high-yielding and drought, disease and climate-resilient crop varieties, which have positioned Uganda as a key player in agricultural innovation within the East African region and globally.

Notably, NARO has played a critical role in improving productivity, especially among Uganda’s staple crops, including coffee, bananas, cassava, maize, beans, groundnuts, millet, sorghum, rice, sweet potato, cowpeas, sunflower, sesame/simsim and tea.

For example, In the coffee sector, the introduction of 10 coffee wilt disease-resistant varieties since 2007 led to a resurgence in production, from a low of 2 million bags in 2005/06 to 8 million bags by 2021. In 2023/24, Uganda’s coffee export earnings reached a record high of $1.14 billion, largely attributed to increased productivity and quality. Similarly, in maize production, NARO has released over 50 varieties, including 26 stress-tolerant hybrids between 2010 and 2020, contributing to a steady increase in annual maize production to over 4 million metric tons.

In response to Banana Bacterial Wilt (BBW), NARO released banana varieties such as the FHIA series, which are resistant to the disease and provide better yields. In the case of cassava, NARO released 19 disease-resistant varieties and are in cultivation, including NASE 3, NASE 14, and NARO-CASS 1, which are resistant to Cassava Mosaic Disease and Cassava Brown Streak Disease. These improved varieties have significantly contributed to stabilizing cassava production and ensuring food security for millions of Ugandans.

In rice production, NARO’s efforts to promote 20 high-yielding rice varieties, such as NARORICE 1-4, have helped increase rice productivity from a national average of 1.2 tons/ha to 2.2 tons/ha for upland rice and 2.5 tons/ha for lowland rice, moving the country closer to self-sufficiency at 70%. The introduction of biofortified sweet potato varieties like NASPOT 1-10 and NARO SPOT 6 and 7 has significantly improved nutrition among vulnerable communities. In cassava, NARO’s release of 19 varieties since 1994 has helped farmers tackle challenges posed by diseases like cassava mosaic and brown streak, ensuring stable production and enhancing food security across the country.

Among other key crops, NARO has released 32 bean varieties, including drought-tolerant types like NAROBEAN 6 and 7, and varieties enriched with iron and zinc, such as the NABE and NAROBEAN series, which have helped address nutrition and income needs. In the sorghum sector, improved varieties like Epuripur and SESO 1 have been crucial for food security and income, particularly in semi-arid areas, and these are also used in brewing popular beers like Eagle Lager. Groundnut production has also benefited from the release of 29 varieties since 1930s, including drought-tolerant Serenut and Naronut series, enhancing farmers’ resilience to climate challenges. In sunflower cultivation, NARO has introduced three varieties, including hybrids SESUN 1H and SESUN 2H, which have improved yields and oil content.

In the livestock sector, NARO has introduced improved goat and cattle breeds, such as the crossbreeds of the indigenous Ankole cattle with Friesian cattle, which combine disease resistance with high milk yields. In a ground-breaking innovation, NARO has developed an anti-tick vaccine with field-based trials determining the safety, efficacy, and effectiveness at 93.2%.

NARO’s contribution aligns with the President’s vision of leveraging science to drive agricultural transformation. Uganda’s agricultural sector, which employs the majority of the population, has shown significant progress with the adoption of these improved varieties.

The summit, attended by African leaders and key stakeholders, highlighted the importance of science, technology, and innovation in achieving food security and economic growth across the continent.

President Museveni also emphasized collaboration among member states to enhance agricultural research, improve seed systems, and scale up climate-smart farming practices.