KAMPALA, Uganda – The Africa Industrialization Week (AIW) 2025 officially launched today at the scenic Speke Resort Munyonyo on the shores of Lake Victoria, drawing over 500 delegates from across the continent. Hosted by Uganda’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives (MTIC) in partnership with the African Union (AU) and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), the five-day event runs through November 21 under the theme: “Transforming Africa’s Economy through Sustainable Industrialization, Regional Integration and Innovation.”

In a vibrant opening ceremony, Uganda’s Minister of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, Hon. David Bahati, inaugurated the proceedings, emphasizing Africa’s urgent need to shift from raw material dependency to value-added manufacturing. “This week is not just a gathering; it’s a catalyst for reimagining how Africa produces, trades, and thrives,” Bahati declared, underscoring the role of regional integration via the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Permanent Secretary Lynette B. Bagonza set the tone with a historical nod, recalling that African Industrialization Day—conceived by the Organization of African Unity and ratified by the United Nations in 1989—marks a pivotal moment for progress. “Your presence reflects our shared commitment to economic transformation. This theme is a mandate for action: improved infrastructure, access to finance, innovation, and policy reforms through public-private partnerships,” she urged, calling on delegates to forge tangible partnerships.

UNIDO’s Chief of the Africa Division, Victor Djemba, reinforced the stakes: “Industrialization creates decent jobs, boosts exports, ensures food security, and builds resilience against shocks. Africa has the resources, private sector, and youth—but we need modern infrastructure, integrated markets, and reliable energy.” He pledged UNIDO’s support for green and digital technologies, centering women and youth in the agenda.

Day one buzzed with high-level panels, including a session on scaling women’s industrial parks moderated by Dr. Oswald Chinyamakobvu of the AU. Dr. Grace Kabayo, Secretary General of the Pan-African Women Organization (PAWO), hailed Uganda’s industrial surge—from near-zero factories to 50,000 under President Yoweri Museveni’s leadership—while advocating low-interest financing for women and youth entrepreneurs.

The week features specialized forums: the Africa Women Innovation and Enterprise Platform (AWIEP) for investor matchmaking; the African Youth Startups Forum targeting healthcare, green tech, and digital sectors; the Innovation, Industry, and Enterprise Convention for SME linkages; and the Africa Manufacturing Investment Forum on November 19, focusing on infrastructure and skills.

Commissioner for Industry Dennis Ainebyoona rallied the media: “Spread this message widely—you help lower business costs, connect startups to investors, and build shared prosperity.”

As sessions unfold, AIW 2025 promises policy blueprints for industrial parks, renewed commitments to the African Union’s Action Plan for Accelerated Industrial Development (AIDA), and the Third Industrial Development Decade for Africa (IDDA III). With partners like UNECA, AUDA-NEPAD, and the Afro-Champions Initiative, the event positions Uganda as a beacon for continental renewal, potentially unlocking billions in investments and millions of jobs.