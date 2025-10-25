Kampala, Uganda – A heated online debate has ignited on social media platform X, where prominent journalist Daniel Lutaaya publicly criticized popular influencer Kirya Ug for what he termed an “ignorant” remark questioning the eligibility of Tororo Municipality parliamentary aspirant Shyam Tanna, a Ugandan of Indian descent.

The exchange has sparked broader discussions on citizenship, ethnic inclusivity, and the role of diverse communities in Uganda’s political landscape, underscoring ongoing tensions around identity and contribution in the East African nation.

The controversy began when Kirya Ug, a well-known figure with over 376,000 followers on X and a background in business and automotive sales, posted a query on October 24 implying that Tanna’s Indian heritage might disqualify him from Ugandan politics.

Accompanying a campaign poster of Tanna, Kirya wrote: “This Sanjay Tanna (son) who is currently running for Member of parliament in Tororo, can any Uganda be allowed to run for any leadership position in India?” The post, which garnered over 112,000 views, appeared to misidentify Shyam Tanna as his father, Sanjay Tanna, a former Tororo Municipality MP of Indian origin who served as an independent. Lutaaya, an award-winning journalist and Managing Editor of News247Ug, swiftly responded in a post that has since amassed 36,810 views, accusing Kirya of exposing “ignorance online.” He defended Tanna’s credentials, stating: “He is a Ugandan of Indian descent. He was born here, just like you and me. His father is a Ugandan. He is a businessman who singlehandedly probably pays more taxes, employs more Ugandans and contributed more to our GDP than your whole lineage has or ever will.”

Lutaaya emphasized Uganda’s diversity as a strength, adding in Luganda: “Ugandans are of different colours and different races, that is our strength. Mulekelawo okusosola mu bantu, zino si mpisa zaffe wano mu Buganda. Ffe twaniriza buli omu” (Stop discriminating against people; these are not our ways here in Buganda. We welcome everyone).

The thread quickly evolved into a lively debate, with over 134 replies highlighting polarized views. Some users praised Lutaaya’s stance on inclusivity, while others criticized his tone as overly harsh or slanderous toward Kirya’s “lineage.” One reply from user @TomMakayi acknowledged the validity of defending Tanna but pointed out perceived racism within Ugandan-Indian communities:

“Indians of Ugandan descent are still the most racist face in Uganda. They treat Ugandan employees like trash and still frown on Black Ugandans that try to marry Ugandan Indians.”

Another user, @KalyowaY, questioned the extent of integration, asking for examples of intermarriages between Ugandans and Indians to prove true acceptance. Supporters of Tanna’s bid, however, highlighted his family’s legacy, including his father’s contributions to Tororo’s development through business and philanthropy. Shyam Tanna, whose full name is Shyam Jay Tanna, officially launched his bid for the Tororo Municipality seat earlier this week, with nomination day occurring on October 22, 2025.

As the son of Sanjay Tanna—a successful businessman and former MP known for his “generous” reputation and efforts in consolidating a family empire that has boosted local employment and infrastructure—the younger Tanna represents a continuation of a political dynasty. Critics like Kirya seem to echo historical prejudices against Ugandans of Asian descent, remnants of the 1972 expulsion under Idi Amin, despite their reintegration and significant economic impact post-1980s.

Defending Tanna’s candidacy is not just about individual rights but Uganda’s constitutional principles. As a Ugandan citizen born in the country to a Ugandan father, Tanna meets all eligibility criteria for parliamentary office, as outlined in the nation’s laws. His family’s contributions—through taxes, job creation, and community development—far outweigh baseless insinuations of foreign allegiance.

In a nation built on diverse ethnic groups, including recognized minorities like Ugandan Indians, Tanna’s aspiration embodies the inclusive spirit enshrined in Uganda’s motto, “For God and My Country.” Excluding him based on heritage would undermine the progress made in fostering unity, especially in regions like Tororo, where his father previously served effectively.

The debate’s deeper meaning lies in its reflection of Uganda’s evolving identity amid preparations for the 2026 elections. With a record 50 candidates vying for seven parliamentary seats in Tororo District alone, issues of ethnicity, economic contribution, and reciprocity (such as Kirya’s question about Indians allowing Ugandans to run in India) reveal lingering xenophobia and calls for mutual respect. While some view Ugandan Indians as insular, their role in driving GDP growth through businesses cannot be ignored, and Tanna’s bid could bridge divides if framed as an opportunity for shared prosperity.As the online discourse continues, it serves as a reminder that Uganda’s strength lies in its diversity. Neither Kirya nor Lutaaya has issued further statements, but the exchange has amplified calls for informed dialogue over divisive rhetoric in the lead-up to elections.