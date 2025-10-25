Accompanying a campaign poster of Tanna, Kirya wrote: “This Sanjay Tanna (son) who is currently running for Member of parliament in Tororo, can any Uganda be allowed to run for any leadership position in India?” The post, which garnered over 112,000 views, appeared to misidentify Shyam Tanna as his father, Sanjay Tanna, a former Tororo Municipality MP of Indian origin who served as an independent.
Lutaaya, an award-winning journalist and Managing Editor of News247Ug, swiftly responded in a post that has since amassed 36,810 views, accusing Kirya of exposing “ignorance online.” He defended Tanna’s credentials, stating: “He is a Ugandan of Indian descent. He was born here, just like you and me. His father is a Ugandan. He is a businessman who singlehandedly probably pays more taxes, employs more Ugandans and contributed more to our GDP than your whole lineage has or ever will.”
Another user, @KalyowaY, questioned the extent of integration, asking for examples of intermarriages between Ugandans and Indians to prove true acceptance. Supporters of Tanna’s bid, however, highlighted his family’s legacy, including his father’s contributions to Tororo’s development through business and philanthropy.
Shyam Tanna, whose full name is Shyam Jay Tanna, officially launched his bid for the Tororo Municipality seat earlier this week, with nomination day occurring on October 22, 2025.
As the son of Sanjay Tanna—a successful businessman and former MP known for his “generous” reputation and efforts in consolidating a family empire that has boosted local employment and infrastructure—the younger Tanna represents a continuation of a political dynasty.
Critics like Kirya seem to echo historical prejudices against Ugandans of Asian descent, remnants of the 1972 expulsion under Idi Amin, despite their reintegration and significant economic impact post-1980s.
The debate’s deeper meaning lies in its reflection of Uganda’s evolving identity amid preparations for the 2026 elections. With a record 50 candidates vying for seven parliamentary seats in Tororo District alone, issues of ethnicity, economic contribution, and reciprocity (such as Kirya’s question about Indians allowing Ugandans to run in India) reveal lingering xenophobia and calls for mutual respect.
While some view Ugandan Indians as insular, their role in driving GDP growth through businesses cannot be ignored, and Tanna’s bid could bridge divides if framed as an opportunity for shared prosperity.As the online discourse continues, it serves as a reminder that Uganda’s strength lies in its diversity. Neither Kirya nor Lutaaya has issued further statements, but the exchange has amplified calls for informed dialogue over divisive rhetoric in the lead-up to elections.
