Kampala, Uganda – September 29, 2025 – Under a bright September sun, the Kabira Country Club in Bukoto buzzed with barks, laughter, and the patter of paws as the local pet enthusiasts’ club hosted its inaugural Dog Festival & Walk on September 28. The event, coinciding with World Rabies Day, celebrated canine companionship while promoting responsible pet ownership, drawing hundreds of families, dog trainers, and veterinary experts for a day of fun, education, and community bonding.

Entry fees were affordably set at 10,000 Ugandan Shillings (UGX) for adults and 5,000 UGX for children, making it accessible for pet lovers from across the city. Attendees were greeted by a vibrant array of stalls offering pet accessories, homemade treats, and interactive games. The highlight was the scenic group walk around the club’s lush grounds, where leashed dogs of all breeds—from sprightly Jack Russells to majestic German Shepherds—strode alongside their humans, fostering a sense of unity among Kampala’s growing pet community.

A major draw was the guest appearance by the Uganda Police K9 Unit, renowned for its elite detection dogs. Sergeant Emanuel Aboko led a captivating demonstration featuring Donattella, a keen-nosed bloodhound whose scent-tracking prowess left the crowd in awe. “Donattella can pick up a trail hours old—it’s like having a living GPS for justice,” Aboko explained, as the floppy-eared star showcased her skills in a mock search-and-rescue scenario. The unit’s involvement underscored the vital role of working dogs in Uganda, where the K9 team has expanded to over 90 districts, aiding in narcotics detection and crime prevention. Aboko also shared practical tips, warning that many household pets suffer from obesity due to sedentary lifestyles. “Our K9s train daily to stay fit—just like them, your dog needs regular walks to thrive,” he advised, tying into the event’s wellness theme.

Interactive sessions on pet health dominated the afternoon, with veterinarians from Cerba Lancet Uganda emphasizing vaccination drives amid World Rabies Day observances. “Rabies kills faster than many diseases, but it’s preventable—vaccinate today,” urged one expert, aligning with global calls to eliminate the virus through community action. Discussions covered nutrition, exercise routines, and grooming, with attendees swapping stories of their furry family members. Local influencers like media personality Hon. Karungi (Kabeautiful) amplified the buzz, sharing updates from the scene: “Muliwa Naye, ffe tuli ku Kabira Country Club Bukoto wano nanti Dog Festival and Walk! Join us friends.”

Adding a corporate touch, Statewide Insurance Company (SWICO), Uganda’s oldest indigenous insurer, set up a booth to educate on emerging pet-related policies. Representatives engaged visitors on coverage for veterinary bills, theft, and liability—innovative solutions for a nation where pet ownership is surging. “Pets are family; protecting them shouldn’t break the bank,” said a SWICO spokesperson, distributing brochures on tailored plans.

Organizers hailed the event a triumph, with over 500 participants and proceeds supporting local animal shelters. “This wasn’t just a walk—it was a step toward healthier, happier dogs and communities,” said club president Aisha Nakato. As the sun set, tired tails wagged farewell, promising an even bigger festival next year. In a city often defined by hustle, the Dog Festival reminded all: sometimes, the best adventures are leashed.