In a move that has silenced doubters and thrilled aviation enthusiasts, London Gatwick Airport has rolled out the red carpet for Uganda Airlines, celebrating the Ugandan flag carrier’s new direct route from Entebbe to London. The UK airport authority’s warm embrace of this four-times-weekly service, set to launch on May 18, 2025, underscores the growing stature of Uganda Airlines as one of Africa’s fastest-rising aviation stars.

Gatwick Airport, the UK’s second-busiest hub, expressed its excitement in a statement on X on March 24, saying, “We’re excited to welcome Uganda Airlines to the London Gatwick family!” The announcement marks a significant milestone for the airline, which is re-establishing a direct air link between Uganda and the UK after nearly a decade—a feat that naysayers and haters had long dismissed as improbable.

For years, skeptics questioned whether Uganda Airlines, relaunched in 2019, could compete on the global stage. Critics pointed to financial challenges and operational hurdles faced by many African carriers.

Yet, against the odds, Uganda Airlines has soared, expanding its network to 17 destinations, including intercontinental routes to Dubai, Mumbai, and now London. The airline’s fleet, featuring modern Airbus A330-800neos and Bombardier CRJ900s, has been instrumental in this rapid ascent, positioning it as a formidable player in a competitive industry.

The new Entebbe-London Gatwick route, operated by the state-of-the-art A330-800neo, will slash travel time from 16 hours to just 9, offering seamless connectivity for business travelers, tourists, and the Ugandan diaspora in the UK.

Ms Jenifer Bamuturaki, CEO of Uganda Airlines, hailed the development as a “breakthrough moment,” noting that it marks the end of the airline’s establishment phase and sets the stage for long-term growth.

“This route connects Uganda to critical business and tourism markets in Western Europe and beyond,” she said at the launch event in Kampala.

Gatwick’s enthusiasm is a direct rebuke to the “haters” who doubted Uganda Airlines’ ability to secure landing rights in a major European hub. Initially targeting London Heathrow, the airline pivoted to Gatwick after facing slot constraints—a strategic move that paid off. The UK Civil Aviation Authority’s approval of the Foreign Carriers Permit, coupled with Gatwick’s lower operational costs and excellent transport links, has made this partnership a win-win.

The Gatwick Express, whisking passengers to Central London in just 30 minutes, ensures the route’s appeal to travelers.

Uganda’s Minister of Works and Transport, Gen. Edward Katumba Wamala, emphasized the route’s broader impact.

“This is a strategic development that advances Uganda’s economic interests, boosts tourism, and strengthens international relations,” he said, crediting President Yoweri Museveni’s vision for reviving the airline as an economic catalyst.

The numbers speak for themselves. With 78,000 roundtrip passengers traveling between London and Entebbe annually, and Uganda’s exports to the UK valued at $22.6 million in 2024, the route promises to turbocharge trade and tourism.

Uganda Airlines’ expansion to Gatwick also aligns with the UK’s post-Brexit push to deepen ties with emerging markets like East Africa, further defying those who underestimated the airline’s potential.

As one of Africa’s fastest-growing airlines, Uganda Airlines has outpaced expectations. From a modest relaunch with two CRJ900s in 2019, it now operates 81 weekly departures from Entebbe, making it the airport’s largest carrier. Its African network spans 14 cities, with plans for Accra and beyond, while its intercontinental ambitions continue to take flight. The airline’s resilience has drawn praise from industry observers, who note its ability to navigate challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic and secure a foothold in competitive markets.

For Ugandans, this is more than just a new flight path—it’s a point of national pride. As the Crane prepares to flap its wings over London, the naysayers are left grounded, while Uganda Airlines soars to new heights, proving that ambition, strategy, and a touch of defiance can conquer even the toughest skies.