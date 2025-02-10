Atingi-Ego Michael, a distinguished Ugandan economist, has been appointed as the new Governor of the Bank of Uganda on February 10, 2025. He brings a wealth of experience and expertise to this critical role, having served as the Deputy Governor of the Bank of Uganda since 2020. His appointment marks a significant milestone in his career and underscores his contributions to Uganda’s economic development.

Early Life and Education

Born in 1965, Atingi-Ego Michael’s educational journey reflects his commitment to academic excellence. He obtained a Bachelor of Science in Economics from Makerere University, laying the foundation for his future career in economics. He further pursued his passion for finance and international economics, earning an MSc in International Economics and Banking from Cardiff Business School, University of Wales, in 1991. His academic pursuits culminated in a PhD in Economics from Liverpool University in 1996, solidifying his expertise in the field.

Professional Career

Atingi-Ego Michael’s career has been marked by a series of increasingly responsible positions, demonstrating his leadership and expertise in economic management. He began his career at the Bank of Uganda, where he honed his skills in central banking operations and monetary policy. He then transitioned to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), where he served as a Senior Economist and gained invaluable experience in international finance and economic development.

In 2018, Atingi-Ego Michael assumed the role of Executive Director of the Macroeconomics and Financial Management Institute of Eastern and Southern Africa (MEFMI), based in Harare, Zimbabwe. In this capacity, he played a pivotal role in strengthening macroeconomic and financial management capacity in the region. His leadership at MEFMI earned him recognition as a leading figure in economic development in Eastern and Southern Africa.

In 2020, Atingi-Ego Michael returned to the Bank of Uganda as the Deputy Governor. In this role, he played a crucial role in formulating and implementing monetary policy, overseeing financial sector regulation, and managing the country’s foreign exchange reserves. His contributions to the Bank of Uganda have been widely recognized, and his appointment as Governor is a testament to his expertise and leadership.

Key Achievements

Atingi-Ego Michael’s career has been marked by several notable achievements. He is credited with playing a key role in stabilizing Uganda’s economy during challenging times, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. His expertise in monetary policy and financial management has been instrumental in maintaining price stability and promoting sustainable economic growth.

Atingi-Ego Michael’s contributions have also been recognized internationally. In 2022, he was awarded the prestigious “Central Bank Governor of the Year” award by African Banker Magazine. This accolade recognized his exceptional leadership in navigating the economic challenges posed by the pandemic and his commitment to promoting financial stability in Uganda.

Family

Watchdog Uganda hasn’t received yet much Information about Atingi-Ego Michael’s family. However as soon as we get it, we shall share the Governor’s family information immediately.

Conclusion

Atingi-Ego Michael’s appointment as the Governor of the Bank of Uganda is a testament to his exceptional career and his contributions to Uganda’s economic development. His expertise in monetary policy, financial management, and international finance makes him well-suited to lead the central bank and guide Uganda’s economy in the years to come.