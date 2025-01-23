The aviation sector in Uganda is experiencing significant growth, driven by new international routes and the entry of additional air operators into the market. The Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) highlighted this surge in air traffic, which is poised to further enhance the country’s connectivity and economic opportunities, during the Stakeholder’s Engagement Meeting on the Status of the Aviation Industry in Uganda at Four Points by Sheraton on Tuesday.

At the forefront of this expansion are newly launched flights to key destinations like Abuja, Lagos, and Mumbai. These additions have not only increased the volume of international passenger traffic but also boosted cargo capacity, opening new markets for Uganda’s goods. The uptick in both passenger and freight numbers is being heralded as a turning point for the nation’s aviation industry.

Fred Bamwesigye, the Director General of UCAA, emphasized that these developments were the result of targeted efforts to expand air connectivity and modernize airport infrastructure. During a stakeholders’ breakfast event at the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel in Kampala, Bamwesigye explained that the new routes and increased number of operators are pivotal to Uganda’s goal of becoming a regional aviation hub.

“We are seeing unprecedented growth in our air traffic, and this is due to the opening of new flight routes and the increased number of airline operators,” Bamwesigye shared. “These improvements not only serve international travelers but also significantly enhance trade by improving cargo capacity.”

Despite the optimism, there are still hurdles to overcome, particularly in the realm of export trade. Shakila Rahim Lamar, the Public Relations and Corporate Affairs Manager at Uganda Airlines, drew attention to long-standing trade barriers affecting Ugandan products, particularly in India. Certain Ugandan exports, including ghee, avocados, and pineapples, face restrictions in the Indian market, limiting the full potential of Uganda’s cargo flights.

“Although we are making progress in aviation, there remain significant trade barriers that need to be addressed,” Lamar explained. “Products like ghee and avocados, which have a strong market demand, are still restricted in key markets like India. This is a major obstacle to maximizing the capacity of our cargo flights.”

Lamar called on the government to intensify efforts through diplomatic channels and commercial diplomacy to resolve these issues and unlock new opportunities for Ugandan exporters.

Minister of State for Tourism Martin Mugarra Bahinduka responded by expressing the government’s commitment to tackling these trade barriers. “We understand the challenges that our exporters face, and we are dedicated to engaging with international partners to resolve these issues,” he stated, assuring that the government would explore all avenues to promote Ugandan products abroad.

Upender Singh Rawat, the Indian High Commissioner to Uganda, echoed the importance of resolving trade restrictions, reaffirming India’s desire to foster stronger trade ties with Uganda. “We are fully committed to working with Uganda to facilitate trade and address any barriers that exist,” Rawat remarked.

On the infrastructure front, Bamwesigye highlighted the recent completion of the Modified Terminal Building at Entebbe International Airport. Opened to the public in January 2024, the newly upgraded terminal provides increased capacity and improved facilities for travelers. This development is part of UCAA’s broader effort to modernize Uganda’s aviation infrastructure and ensure a better experience for passengers.

UCAA has also introduced satellite-based navigation systems to enhance flight safety and operational efficiency. These advancements are aimed at streamlining air traffic management and aligning Uganda’s aviation practices with international standards.

Looking to the future, Bamwesigye noted that the country’s growing aviation infrastructure would be vital for upcoming regional sporting events, such as the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations. “Our ongoing improvements in aviation infrastructure will be key to ensuring the success of major events like the Africa Cup of Nations,” Bamwesigye said, underscoring Uganda’s strategic focus on leveraging aviation to drive economic and cultural development.

With the aviation sector on a promising growth trajectory, Uganda is positioning itself as an increasingly important player in regional and international air travel. As the country continues to expand its routes and improve its infrastructure, the opportunities for both tourism and trade are becoming more accessible than ever before.