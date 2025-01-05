Kampala, Uganda – In a remarkable achievement, Salaam Bank Uganda Limited has been recognized as the Best Green Financing and Real Estate Financing Financial Institution in Uganda for the year 2024/2025. This prestigious honor is a testament to the bank’s commitment to promoting responsible investment and excellence in the banking industry.

The recognition was awarded by Public Opinions, a renowned organization that promotes responsible investment and excellence in various industries. Salaam Bank Uganda was certified as the best Green Financing and Real Estate Financing Financial Institution and accredited as a 2024/2025 Uganda Responsible Investment and Uganda Development Champion.

This achievement is a significant milestone for Salaam Bank Uganda, which has been at the forefront of promoting Islamic banking and financial inclusion in the country. The bank’s commitment to delivering Sharia-compliant financial solutions has earned it a reputation as a trusted and innovative financial institution.

As a responsible investment and development champion, Salaam Bank Uganda has demonstrated its commitment to contributing to the attainment of Uganda Vision 2040 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The bank’s focus on green financing and real estate financing has been instrumental in promoting sustainable development and economic growth in the country.

Salaam Bank Uganda’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Mande, has been instrumental in leading the bank’s growth and development. His leadership skills and exposure have played a key role in establishing the bank as a major player in the Ugandan banking industry.

Michael Mande is a vibrant Chief Executive Officer who has led the bank to rise and to be appreciated by Ugandans. His leadership skills and exposure have played a key role in the development of the bank and strategic engagement of people and key leaders from different sectors of the political economy. He has kept his office Open to all types of people. He has been able to establish links with the political elites as well as the Business Community. His biggest achievement is creating confidence of Ugandans in the Islamic Banking system.

The bank’s commitment to innovation and customer-centricity has also been recognized. Salaam Bank Uganda has introduced a range of innovative products and services, including Sharia-compliant financing solutions, that cater to the diverse needs of its customers.

Salaam Bank Uganda Limited brings a wealth of expertise and a commitment to delivering Sharia-compliant financial solutions to the people of all faiths in Uganda. With a vision to contribute significantly to the economic development of the region, Salaam Bank stands poised to serve as a beacon of Islamic banking, fostering financial inclusivity and innovation within the Ugandan community.

Salaam Bank Uganda Ltd upholds honesty, transparency, and ethical behavior in all its dealings with customers, employees, and partners. Salaam Bank Uganda Ltd adheres strictly to Sharia-compliant practices, ensuring its services reflect Islamic values of fairness and morality. Salaam Bank Uganda Ltd maintains a customer-centric approach, dedicated to continuous improvement and actively seeking feedback to enhance its services and deliver a personalized experience. Salaam Bank Uganda Ltd embraces creativity and forward-thinking in developing innovative ways to serve customers, manage processes, and advance technology.

To elevate East African communities through ethical and accessible financial solutions, rooted in values of fairness and integrity, to foster economic empowerment and societal well-being. To revolutionize banking with compassionate, value-driven, ethical practices, fueling sustainable prosperity and community growth. To drive Prosperity in East Africa through Innovative and Ethical Banking Practices.

As part of recognition of Salaam Bank as a responsible Investment and a Certified Uganda Development Champion, it will be inducted in the Uganda Development Champions Journal for Certified Responsible Investments which is distributed by Public Opinions to Government Officials, Members of parliament, Chief Executive Officers, Security Officials, etc.

The Recognition is an initiative of Public Opinions in association with the Office of the Minister of State for Investment and Privatization Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development dedicated to promotion of Responsible Investment in Uganda.

Salaam Bank Uganda was recognized for promoting and upholding International best practices and standards, offering high-quality products and services, paying taxes, employing Ugandans, supporting productive corporate social responsibility, etc.

The company has committed itself to promote the actualization of the Uganda Vision 2040 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In 2023, H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni President of the Republic of Uganda officially launched Salaam Bank Uganda limited at Kololo Ceremonial Ground. The ceremony was attended by over 60,000 youth and women from different parts of Uganda.

This licence for Salaam Bank was handed over to us on the 8th of September 2023, which was the birthday month of Your Excellency, Mr. President, we sincerely thank you for supporting us wholeheartedly. The establishment of an Islamic Bank marks a significant milestone in Uganda’s journey towards economic empowerment and inclusive financial growth,” he said.

“Islamic finance offers among others, Shari’a compiled bonds from which the government can raise capital for various infrastructure and projects. We are hopeful that the government of Uganda will embrace this opportunity because of its immense benefits- Mr Mande Michael Stated.

The launch of the bank ceremony was attended by The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Djibouti who led the Djiboutian delegation to Uganda, Mr. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, extended warm greetings of the President of Djibouti, H.E Ismaïl Omar Guelleh to President Museveni.Mr. Ali Youssouf underscored the inspiring ambition of the Salaam Group to broaden the scope of its activities all over the continent including Uganda which he said has a safe and solid financial institution.

The ONC Manager, Hajjat Hadijah Uzeiye Namyalo thanked President Museveni for loving and always supporting Muslims in the country.

Salaam Bank Uganda, formerly Top Finance Bank Limited (TFBL), is a commercial bank in Uganda. The institution received an Islamic commercial banking license, on 8 September 2023. The license was personally handed over by the Acting Governor of the Bank of Uganda, Dr Michael Ating-Ego.

It is the first commercial bank in the country authorized to operate according to Islamic Shari’ah law.

