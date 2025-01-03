What Makes Sudhir Ruparelia’s Pearl Business Park Special?

Pearl Business Park has been in the pipeline for the last two years, and guess what, it is on schedule and a hot cake in high demand.

The new property stands out as a landmark property on Kampala’s real estate skyline with its cutting-edge facilities and self-imposing sustainable design – as well as its location which gives it quick access to the central business district as well as the quick exit to the northern passby which links Kampala to other highways.

Already, the property is ready for booking, and the Yusuf Lule Road located multi-million-dollar project by Sudhir Ruparelia is in his high demand.

Pearl Business Park sits on over 20 acres and integrates business, healthcare, and leisure facilities.

Key Features:

By Close of December 2024: 16 floors of lettable office space, totaling 27,240 square meters.

Two parking levels with a capacity for 360 cars.

Advanced fire detection and sprinkler systems with a 145,200-litre reserve tank. Facilities and Amenities: A five-star hotel, shopping mall, and state-of-the-art hospital upon full completion.

Fitness centre, sauna, high-speed internet, and dual fibre optic connectivity.

Rigorous security with 170 CCTV cameras, 24-hour surveillance, and access control. Sustainability: Incorporates eco-friendly designs and modern technology to minimize environmental impact. Projected Impact: Expected to redefine real estate in Uganda with its innovative design and facilities.

Will serve as a hub for business, health, and leisure, catering to diverse needs.

With this project, Sudhir Ruparelia further stamps his feet as Uganda’s GOAT in the property industry.

His Ruparelia Group has already highlighted the group’s vision of providing modern and sustainable real estate solutions, and Pearl Business Park becomes a premier destination in Kampala to show this direction.

The development is a testament to the growing demand for sophisticated infrastructure in Uganda.