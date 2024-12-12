Absa Bank Uganda has today awarded a total of UGX 50 million in cash prizes to five lucky winners as part of its ongoing card usage campaign, “UGX 200 million can change your story.” This campaign, which aims to promote the use of debit and credit cards for everyday transactions, has seen these fortunate winners benefit after using their Absa cards for at least five purchases during November 2024.

The winning transactions were for various goods and services, including shopping, travel, and other day-to-day expenses.

The handover ceremony took place today, where Absa’s Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer, Michael Segwaya, expressed his gratitude to the winners for choosing Absa as their banking partner.

Segwaya emphasized the bank’s commitment to enhancing customer experiences, aligning with its refreshed brand promise: “Your Story Matters.”

“We are grateful to our winners for trusting Absa cards for their everyday purchases,” Segwaya said. “Whether paying for goods, services, subscriptions, or travel, Absa’s debit and credit cards offer a convenient, secure, and efficient way to manage expenses—whether in Uganda or abroad. This campaign is a reflection of our focus on putting customers at the heart of everything we do, ensuring that everyone’s story matters to us.”

As the campaign continues, Segwaya encouraged Ugandans to keep using their Absa cards, particularly with the busy holiday season fast approaching. He noted that the festive period, marked by heightened shopping and travel activities, is a perfect time for customers to take advantage of the seamless and secure payment options Absa offers.

“The holiday season brings increased activity in travel and shopping. Absa cards provide a secure and hassle-free payment experience for customers at supermarkets, restaurants, and other outlets. Our point-of-sale terminals are readily available nationwide, and we encourage all customers to continue embracing card payments as they stand a chance to win even more prizes,” Segwaya added.

Sam Kiyaga, Absa Bank Uganda’s Head of Alternate Channels, also spoke at the event, highlighting the security features embedded in Absa cards to protect customers’ transactions. “Absa cards are designed with the highest levels of security to ensure that every transaction is safe and reliable,” Kiyaga explained.

Among the winners was Ms. Lisa Kandere, who shared her excitement about the prize. “I have been using my debit card for everything—from shopping to paying bills—and I am thrilled with this festive reward from Absa. I encourage other customers to keep using their cards as they are not only secure and easy to use, but they also present the chance to win amazing rewards like this one,” Kandere said.

The increase in the adoption of digital payment systems has been a notable trend across Uganda, as highlighted by the Uganda Bankers Association’s 2023 Banking Sector Report. The report shows a rise in the use of debit cards, mobile banking, mobile money, and other digital payment systems. Notably, the value of debit card transactions grew from UGX 532.9 billion in Q3 2023 to UGX 581.1 billion by the end of Q4 2023.

With a growing focus on digital transactions, Absa Bank Uganda is also prioritizing cybersecurity to safeguard customers’ investments. “We are constantly evolving our cybersecurity measures to stay ahead of potential threats,” said Kiyaga. “Our goal is to ensure that our encryption technologies meet the highest standards not only today, but in the future as well.”

As Absa Bank continues to encourage customers to embrace the convenience and security of card payments, the bank looks forward to more opportunities to reward loyal customers throughout the ongoing campaign.