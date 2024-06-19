Kampala, 19 June 2024: In partnership with the Buganda Kingdom, Airtel Uganda has today reaffirmed its commitment to fostering an environment for the youth can thrive through sports with the launch of the 20th Edition of the Masaza Cup Tournament. The announcement was made today at Bulange in Mengo.

Since its inception in 2004, the Buganda Kingdom has implemented various initiatives such as the Masaza Football tournament that have contributed to the socio-economic development of communities and the country at large. The participating teams are made up of the different counties (Masaza) that make up the kingdom and the surrounding regions.

Speaking at the launch, Ali Balunywa, the sales & distribution director, Airtel Uganda said, “Today we gather once again to launch the Masaza Cup tournament which is now in its 20th edition. The tournament serves as a flagship initiative to promote unity, preserve cultural heritage, and foster sportsmanship in the country and on behalf of Airtel Uganda, I’d like to express our gratitude for allowing us to be part of this prestigious event.”

“Over the years, the Masaza Cup has grown to become more than just a football tournament. It is a celebration of culture, a platform for young talent to shine, and a conducive ground for socio-economic networking. Sports has the power to transform lives and the Masaza Cup embodies this ideal perfectly as we once again use the platform to rally the masses to join in the fight to end HIV/AIDs by 2030,” He added

18 teams from the 18 counties will participate in the tournament and similar to the past 4 editions. This year’s tournament will rally the men of the kingdom and fellow Ugandans to join in the fight to end HIV/AIDs by 2030.

The Katikkiro of Buganda, Oweek. Charles Peter Mayiga, recognized Airtel’s positive contribution toward Masaza Cup which has grown to be a sought-after activity on Uganda’s sports calendar and an initiative that positively impacts people in the communities where it operates.

“The support extended by partners like Airtel Uganda is very instrumental in the implementation of the activities we set out to do and we thank them for their continued support. We continue to rally our people, not only in Buganda but throughout the entire country, to support Airtel by using their network to communicate with loved ones and business partners.” Oweek. Mayiga noted.

“The impact of the Masaza Cup over the past 19 editions has been profound. The tournament has unearthed football talents who have gone on to represent Uganda on national and international stages. Players like Fahad Bayo (Ssingo), Abdu Azziizi, and Halid Lwaliwa (Mawokota) are shining lights in the recent Uganda Cranes team. The tournament has also strengthened the bonds within communities, and it has inspired countless young people to pursue their dreams, giving them a Reason to Imagine.” Ali Balunywa concluded.

The opening match of the 2024 Masaza Cup will see Bulemezi take on Buluuli at Kasana grounds in Luweero District on June 22nd, 2024.