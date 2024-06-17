A new movement aimed at creating a “compassionate Uganda” has extended hands-on skills training among the unprivileged youths and old men and women adults in Uganda; the pearl of Africa.

During the launch of the maiden regional chapter of a Non-government aided organisation: Compassion Connectors Uganda (CCU) formed after the National group was launched in February in the south of the country in Kamuli District organizers observed that their message of “community, connection, and compassion for all” is gaining ground and inspiring more and more volunteers to join their movement to alleviate poverty amongst the country.

At the launch, which was held at Kyaka II Refugee Settlement at Kyegegwa village , the Western Uganda Compassion Connectors committed to a strategy focused on education, skills and becoming a number one compassionate scheme in Africa.

Their aim is to help more people know about the values of compassion and connection and to put these values into practice by giving skills and a greater voice to girls, boys, and young mothers.

The launch was attended by local council leaders, teachers, faith leaders, and members of the community to create a bigger compassionate scheme in Uganda.

The group is a part of the wider Global Compassion Coalition (GCC). The GCC is an international movement of compassion researchers, teachers, authors and activists working to spread and embed compassionate thinking, feeling, and action boast with 300 people involved in seven vocational skilling disciplines in Kamuli District particularly.

Ayebare Prossy, coordinator of the Compassion Connectors Western Region, said:

“We’re very excited to bring this movement for compassion to Western Uganda. We know we face many challenges. But these are better faced together, through community, and with compassion for ourselves, others, and our planet. I believe that with that unity of purpose we can start to make a real difference to people’s lives and create whole communities based on the ideals of care and inclusion.”

Peter Waiswa aged 38-years-old, National Lead for the Compassion Connectors in Uganda formerly at Centenary Bank as a banking assistant, said:

“In a time marked by uncertainty and adversity, the importance of compassion has never been more evident. Across the globe, we witness the plight of the marginalized, the suffering of the oppressed, and the cries of the voiceless. Yet, amidst these challenges, we also find hope – hope in the resilience of the human spirit, hope in the bonds of solidarity that unite us, and hope in our collective ability to effect meaningful change.

“That we have already been able to launch a regional branch of the Uganda Compassion Connectors shows the power of our message. People are crying out for more community, connection, and compassion. It’s what makes us feel human. It’s what makes us feel as though we belong. I extend a huge thanks and congratulations to Prossy and her team and look forward to the impact they will be making.”

Born to the late David Walubo and Ester Walubo also a mother of seven children residents at Namwendwa subcounty, Bulogo village; Mr. Waiswa grew under the mentorship of Rev. Fr. Waynand huys and remains a graduate with a Bachelors Degree in Commerce at Makerere University in 2007.

Mr Waiswa observed that the instituted vocational skilling is envisaged to help women especially in the Western region and pupils with passion to master and relearn compassion vocational skills ranging from the age of 13 starting in primary seven accordingly.

” In the work spaces, equal rights for persons with disability and advocating for the world where individuals and animals are given equal rights to live a peaceful life are greatly held higher in the social and economical agenda of Global Compassion Correlation (GCC),” he narrated adding that the funds for furthering daily activities of GCC have been granted to them which has boasted disciplines such as; Mechanic Department, Hair Dressing, Computer system and trainees in the Music Department.

Matt Hawkins, Chief Operating Officer of the Global Compassion Coalition, said:

“Across the world our volunteers are changing entire communities. They are helping to create centers of compassion, care, and inclusion where everyone can feel seen, heard, and valued. And as we knit and stitch these different efforts together we will be able to create a groundswell of compassionate change among Ugandans.

Accordingly; Hawkins based in United States of America (USA) the brain behind the hatching of Global Compassion Coalition (GCC) remains adamant that the people’s lives have greatly changed their by honouring the agenda setting motives of GCC; with pupils attaining training and hands-on skills to be employee’s of themselves and they hope to accumulate more numbers of beneficiaries in attaining skills training including volunteers willing to support them materially, financially and technically globally.