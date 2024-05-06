In a landmark achievement, MTN Uganda, the preeminent telecom company in the nation, has made significant strides in solidifying its position in the mobile networks market by surpassing the remarkable milestone by registering 500,000 new customers in the last four months of 2014.

This extraordinary feat not only underscores the company’s unrivaled dominance but also signifies a profound shift in Uganda’s telecommunications landscape, marking a new era of connectivity and digital empowerment.

The latest data unveiled by MTN Uganda reveals a substantial surge in its customer base, with over 500,000 new subscribers acquired in the past four months alone. As of December 31, 2023, the company’s subscriber count soared to an impressive 19.5 million, a testament to its unparalleled reach and appeal among Ugandan consumers.

Sylvia Mulinge, the visionary Chief Executive Officer at MTN Uganda, expressed her profound sense of pride and commitment to the company’s mission, stating, “This achievement underscores our unwavering commitment to connect every corner of Uganda.

It exemplifies our belief that no goal is too ambitious when pursued with dedication and collaboration.” Mulinge’s words encapsulate the ethos of MTN Uganda’s relentless pursuit of excellence in fostering digital inclusion and societal transformation.

Yolanda Cuba, the esteemed MTN Group Vice President for Southern & Eastern Africa, lauded MTN Uganda’s historic achievement, contextualizing its significance by comparing it to the entire population of a sister market.

“MTN Uganda’s attainment of 20 million customers is nothing short of monumental. It is a testament to the company’s unparalleled reach and impact on the lives of Ugandans,” remarked Cuba, underscoring the magnitude of this milestone in the regional telecommunications landscape.

MTN Uganda’s illustrious journey began in 1998 when it embarked on its mission to revolutionize communication in the East African nation. Over the years, the company has remained at the forefront of innovation, consistently introducing groundbreaking technologies and services to meet the evolving needs of its diverse customer base.

Through its extensive network coverage and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, MTN Uganda has emerged as the undisputed leader in Uganda’s telecom industry, setting new benchmarks for excellence and reliability.

As MTN Uganda charts its course for the future, its focus remains squarely on expanding network infrastructure, enhancing service quality, and driving innovation to deliver unparalleled value to its customers.

With a legacy built on decades of innovation and service excellence, MTN Uganda stands poised to lead the nation into a future where connectivity transcends boundaries, empowering individuals and communities to realize their full potential in the digital age.