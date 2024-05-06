In an earnest effort to showcase the myriad treasures of Uganda’s tourism landscape, Lilly Ajarova, the Chief Executive Officer of Uganda Tourism Board (UTB), has fervently extended an open invitation to travelers from across Africa and around the world.

Ajarova’s impassioned outreach underscores Uganda’s esteemed moniker as the “Pearl of Africa” and its rich mosaic of natural wonders, cultural heritage, and investment prospects.

Her clarion call comes as Uganda gears to host the 8th edition of the Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo (POATE 2024) at Speke Resort Munyonyo from 23rd to 25th May 2024 under the theme: ‘Responsible Tourism’

Ajarova elaborated on the unparalleled allure and diverse offerings of Uganda, urging prospective visitors to immerse themselves in the country’s captivating wildlife, breathtaking landscapes, and vibrant cultural tapestry.

“If you want to understand why Uganda is nicknamed the Pearl of Africa, you need to visit to see for yourself,” she exclaimed, encapsulating the essence of Uganda’s enchantment.

Highlighting Uganda’s commitment to fostering intra-African tourism, Ajarova emphasized strategic engagement with key source markets such as Kenya, Egypt, Nigeria, Ethiopia, and South Africa.

“We need to explore the continent more because we are abundantly blessed and we also have so much that connect us as Africans,” she asserted, underscoring the importance of collaborative efforts in nurturing tourism growth within Africa.

Ajarova’s sentiments were echoed during a recent gathering of trade partners from Nigeria, Kenya, Ethiopia, and South Africa, where she reiterated Uganda’s readiness to welcome visitors from diverse corners of the globe. “Uganda is ready to host the world, starting with Africa,” she declared, emphasizing the country’s hospitality and readiness to accommodate travelers from far and wide.

In addition to promoting tourism, Ajarova underscored the potential for investment in Uganda’s burgeoning tourism sector, citing the country’s abundance of untapped opportunities and investor-friendly policies.

“We have enabling laws that guarantee safe investment and good returns on investment,” she affirmed, calling on fellow Africans to explore investment prospects in Uganda and foster cross-border partnerships for mutual growth.

Addressing challenges faced by trade partners, Ajarova reassured stakeholders of UTB’s commitment to streamlining visa processing and enhancing visitor experiences. “At one point, Uganda was among the top most accessible destinations in Africa since the removal of visa-on-arrival and made it online, it has affected us. But things are improving now,” she assured, highlighting ongoing efforts to improve infrastructure and regulatory standards.

In conclusion, Ajarova expressed gratitude to the trade partners for their dedication and pledged ongoing support to facilitate successful tourism promotion efforts.

She announced plans for regular updates and webinars to keep stakeholders informed about developments in Uganda’s tourism sector, further strengthening collaboration and engagement with the global tourism community in the pursuit of Uganda’s tourism potential.