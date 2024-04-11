It was a moment of pomp and glamour for the coordinators and staff of the Office of the National Chairman (ONC) headed by Hajjat Hadijah Namyalo sourced hundreds of chicks to go and create wealth through poultry farming in their respective homes

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni Through Hajjat Namyalo has since last year been travelling various districts country-wide preaching wealth creation and empowering Ugandans with profit-generating tools revealed that it’s key to empower the people she works with because they are the ones who preach wealth creation in areas she hasn’t covered.

”As you already know, since last year this ONC office has supported and empowered thousands of Ugandans across the country, and we do this assisted by our coordinators and our hardworking staff here, so this time we decided to empower them so that they can go to preach about something they are involved in. It’s hard to convince someone to do something you don’t know how it’s done,” said Namyalo.

She however cautioned them against selling these chicks, saying the office would keep monitoring all the beneficiaries to make sure the intended purpose of this empowerment is achieved.

”Some people are not genuine, but we trust ours here, however, we will still caution you, if you go from here and sell this support you have got please be rest assured that jail is open for you. This is a business, what we have given you is start-up capital. Go, make good use of this capital and tomorrow when I come to inspect you, you show us how it has impacted you and show us how you are even planning to expand your poultry farm,” Namyalo told the beneficiaries.

Each beneficiary got one hundred chicks and a 25kg sack of feeds and Namyalo promised that when the Office gets more will still dispatch it to the beneficiaries, noting that all she wants is to see that people who have tirelessly worked for HE Yoweri Kaguta Museveni gets out of poverty.