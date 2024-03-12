The beginning of the year is when most individuals make financial plans meant to be achieved throughout the year. dfcu Bank, a leading financial institution in Uganda has designed a unique personal loan created to meet the financial needs of its salaried customers.

Running under the campaign name, ‘Ggwa Mu Bintu’, dfcu’s Unsecured Personal Salary Loan promises customers up to UGX 250,000,000/- in financing and up to 7 years repayment time. Annette Kiconco, the Chief of Retail Banking at dfcu to expound on the campaign and how you can leverage the personal loan to meet your needs this year.

Qn 1: Tell us about this new campaign that dfcu Bank has launched.

dfcu Bank has launched a 16-week campaign, offering Personal Unsecured Salary Loans to our salaried customers. We designed this offer to support our customers across the country to receive financing that can support their needs. If you’re looking to buy a new home, a car or any need that’s personal our Personal Unsecured Salary Loans will cover you.

Who is eligible to apply for this type of loan?

Any customer whose salary is paid through dfcu Bank or any salary earner who is willing to move their Salary Account to dfcu Bank is eligible to apply for this type of loan. As a bank, we simply need a letter of undertaking from your employer and a valid employment contract. We will also need the pay slips from the last 3 months to confirm how much you qualify for.

How and where can customers apply for the salary loan?

dfcu Bank has over 50 branches across the country. Customers can walk into any of the branches with the necessary requirements and their loan will be processed. Customers can also visit our website at: https://www.dfcugroup.com/promotions/ and apply for the loan. Finally, anyone can call our toll-free line, 0800 222000, and our team will be ready to assist you.

What is the maximum loan amount available under this campaign?

The maximum loan amount available to customers is UGX. 250,000,000/-. We’re also offering a zero arrangement fees and a 7-year repayment period.

If I applied for the loan today, how long would it take before I get money?

dfcu Bank has streamlined it’s processes to serve customers more efficiently. A customer will have money in their account within 48 hours of applying for the loan and providing us with all the required documentation.

Supposing I already have a running loan with dfcu, can I get more financing support with Ggwa Mu Bintu?

Yes, it is possible. Just visit any of our branches and apply for a top-up loan. If you qualify for one, then you can access financing.

In what other way is this offer competitive? What else can dfcu’s customers look forward to when they apply for this loan?

dfcu Bank has put in place an incentive where customers stand a chance to win back Ugx. 5 million in loan repayments from 1st March to 30th May 2024. We are committed to making the process of loan repayment easy on our customers.

Once again. How can your customers and any other individuals interested in this loan find support?

Customers can visit any dfcu Bank branch near them, or call our toll-free number on 0800 222 000, or send an email to CustomerCare@dfcugroup.com