A group of Danish Entrepreneurs are in the country to find means on how they can improve the working relationship between Uganda and Denmark at the same time extend support to Ugandan farmers in several ways.

At the meeting held at the Danish Embassy in Kampala, a group consisting of (seven companies) key players in the Danish Agricultural and Agribusiness sector revealed that they are in Uganda to seek potential local partners in the Agricultural sector.

“Like as it is in Uganda, many of us from Denmark grew up on farms and later moved to cities. Both Uganda and Denmark have agriculture as their backbone. Therefore, Denmark being one of the leading countries in food production, has a lot to share with Uganda as far as Agricultural technology is concerned.” Remarked H.E Signe Winding Albjerg, the Danish Ambassador to Uganda.

The Ambassador also noted that they are also aiming at improving Uganda’s Agricultural sector at the same time conserving the environment.

“We have strong Danish businesses that are more experienced in post-harvest handling, waste management handling, energy efficient agro-processing procedures and we are here to connect them to local companies.”

Albjerg further added that the Danish Government through various Financial Institutions like Abi Finance has put in place 95 million US Dollars to be given out (lending out) to smallholder farmers as a support mechanism to improve their productivity as well as climate change adoption.

Jeppe S Peddersen, International Chief Advisor of Danish Agriculture and Food Council on addressing the press in Kampala, noted that they are going to work with Ugandans to increase on their earnings from their farms on top of reducing emissions.

Andrew J Bende, Senior Associate, Bio Innovation Institute of Denmark revealed that they have put much emphasis on developing countries /middle-income countries to assist them use their available resources to improve their economy.

The delegation came with new technologies and opportunities in energy-efficient cold storage and modern methods of Agricultural waste management.

The program for the delegation’s visit includes a seminar with Ugandan stakeholders, such as the Uganda Investment Authority, and leading banks, and business-to-business meetings with potential partners and clients.

During their stay in Uganda, the companies will also participate in the EU-Business Forum on the 6th of March, to further discuss agriculture and food technologies and value addition of Agricultural products for Uganda’s economic growth.