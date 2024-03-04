THEY say time is too slow for those who wait, too swift for those who fear, too long for those who grieve, too short for those who rejoice, but for those who love, time is eternity, while those who want to contest, every minute matters and it’s the reason why Dr Samuel Oledo-Odongo, who is hopeful to replace veteran politician Hajji Moses Kigongo can not rest until he achieves his political goal.

Dr Oledo-Odongo, an ardent NRM supporter urges the NRM youth to grab the opportunity to participate in the election of NRM structures where they can make an impact and continue to shape the destiny of the country

This comes after a resolution following a consultative meeting convened by the NRM First National Vice chairman Hajji Moses Kigongo at Mossa Courts in Kampala on 23rd February, 2024.

During the meeting, Kigongo said members agreed to halt the roadmap until members of the CEC meet and decide the next course of action after giving in their inputs.

As can be recalled, in late last year, the NRM Electoral Commission chairman Dr Tanga Odoi released the roadmap which indicated that the printing, dispatch and update of the NRM voters register would be from 1st November,2023 to 29th February,2024.

According to the now discarded roadmap, expression of interest and nomination of candidates for party structures at village/cell level from 1st -7th March, 2024 while from 8th-10th aspirants will carry out campaigns and the polling and announcements of the results will be done on 11 March, 2024.

However in what can be interpreted as an apparent criticism at the Dr Tanga-Odoi-led Electoral Commission over lack of proper coordination, Hajji Moses Kigongo says the roadmap was released without the involvement of CEC members, the top decision making organ of the ruling party.

This postponement of the elections of NRM structures is a blessing in disguise for the generational youths to step up mobilization efforts for strategic positions where elders have occupied for years

Dr Samuel Oledo, commonly described as ‘chief kneeler’ after he led a group of medical personnel clad in clinical coats to go on their knees pleading to President Yoweri Museveni to contest for the 2026 presidential election, is out to exploit the situation.

“…it’s to our advantage to cast our political nets wider in a bid to catch more fish and be able to democratically compete and replace the veterans ahead of the NRM primary elections due next year…”,he said.

The former president Uganda Medical Association (UMA) has asked NRM youth members and leaders to remain vigilant and avoid infiltration by some members of the opposition political groups that are planning to distort the election by posing as loyal members.

It should be recalled that even President Yoweri Museveni last week while launching the display, update and registration of all party members

Addressing party loyalists at their headquarters at Kyadondo Road,Nakasero in Kampala, President Museveni asked the party cadres to clearly understand the four core principles of the ruling NRM.

These include Patriotism, Pan Africanism, Socio-economic transformation and democracy so that Ugandans can find their own ways of making the area a good place to live in.