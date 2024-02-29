In a historic move, Uganda has officially pledged to join the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) by the conclusion of June 2024, ushering in a new era of collaborative air travel on the continent.

The commitment was voiced by Transport and Works State Minister Fred Byamukama during a meticulously orchestrated meeting at Kampala’s Golf Course Hotel, a gathering convened by COMESA, the European Union, AFCAC, IGAD, and the East African Community.

The assembly, a magnetic force drawing together twelve nations from Eastern and Southern Africa, served as the stage for Byamukama’s proclamation.

He outlined that while Uganda has yet to ink its commitment to SAATM, a thorough review by the Cabinet is underway, and ratification is anticipated by the end of June. This strategic move positions Uganda to partake in the manifold advantages entailed by a harmonized air transport market.

SAATM, conceived under the African Union’s grand Agenda 2063, envisions a seamless airspace, fostering unrestricted movement of goods and people among member states.

Byamukama underscored the strategic alignment of Uganda Airlines’ launch five years ago with the AU’s forward-looking agenda. The anticipated removal of restrictions through SAATM is poised to catalyze growth within Uganda’s aviation sector.

Eng Ronny Barongo, the Director of Security, Safety, and Economic Regulation at the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA), provided assurances regarding the country’s readiness for this transformative shift. Barongo detailed the capacity-building initiatives and risk mitigations, such as code-sharing, where multiple air operators pool resources and routes.

Emmanuel Butera Mwesigye, AFCAC’s consumer protection specialist, divulged a nuanced reality: of the fifty-six African countries, only thirty-seven have signed SAATM agreements, with varying degrees of implementation.

Mwesigye emphasized ongoing sensitization efforts, aiming to enlighten states about the far-reaching benefits of a unified African air transport market.

Athermon Ndikumaana, ICAO Eastern and Southern deputy regional director, delved into the technical intricacies. He highlighted the pivotal role of lifting restrictions to nurture the growth of the air transport industry, emphasizing the imperative of harmonized regulations to facilitate the expedited implementation of SAATM.

This gathering marked the second in a series of workshops, the first having taken place in Western Africa in 2022. Officials anticipate a future continental workshop that will unite economic blocks across the continent, fortifying the collective commitment to a seamlessly interconnected air transport market.

Dr Osman Mohamed, IGAD Director for Integration, offered a broader perspective, shedding light on the preeminence of road transport in Africa.

He articulated concerns about the continent’s annual expenditure of US $85 billion on road infrastructure and urged a thoughtful consideration of the environmental and economic ramifications, presenting a call for a balanced and sustainable transport strategy.