In an ambitious bid to reshape the financial landscape of Uganda, Centenary Bank has unleashed its latest revolutionary innovation – CenteWhatsApp banking.

This groundbreaking service represents a paradigm shift, propelling the institution into the forefront of innovative, customer-centric banking solutions by seamlessly integrating with the widely-used messaging platform, WhatsApp.

Centenary Bank’s commitment to delivering unparalleled convenience and security is magnificently embodied in the intricacies of CenteWhatsApp banking.

This avant-garde offering is meticulously crafted to afford customers effortless access to an extensive array of banking services.

It leverages the ubiquity of WhatsApp, allowing users to conduct transactions at their convenience, anywhere, and at any time, all encapsulated within the familiar confines of the WhatsApp interface.

The unveiling of CenteWhatsApp banking signals not just a service launch but a significant stride towards redefining the very fabric of banking experiences and fostering a new era of financial inclusion in Uganda.

Fabian Kasi, the Managing Director at Centenary Bank, took center stage during the launch at Mapeera House in Kampala on February 30th, 2023, articulating the institution’s commitment to staying ahead of the curve.

“The banking landscape is evolving rapidly, particularly with the surge in mobile banking driven by technological advancements and evolving customer preferences. As a forward-thinking institution, it is our duty to embrace innovations that not only meet but exceed the expectations of our clients seeking real-time information and banking services,” emphasized Kasi.

Delving into the capabilities of CenteWhatsApp banking, Kasi detailed the myriad transactions customers can seamlessly perform. These include securing a mobile loan of up to UGX 5 million, checking account balances, reviewing transactions, transferring funds, paying bills, and receiving real-time notifications – all within the secure and familiar environment of WhatsApp.

Accessing CenteWhatsApp banking is designed to be straightforward. Customers are required to save the bank’s verified WhatsApp number (0744 200 555) in their phone contacts, initiate a chat on the WhatsApp platform, and follow an intuitive menu displayed to complete their desired transactions.

To fortify security, all transactions are safeguarded with a One Time PIN sent to the customer’s registered number, offering an additional layer of protection for CenteMobile banking services.

Kasi expressed unwavering enthusiasm for the launch, underlining how CenteWhatsApp banking empowers customers with a user-friendly interface through WhatsApp, one of the most widely used messaging platforms globally. This service not only enables customers to manage their finances seamlessly at their fingertips but also offers the unique feature of chatting with a call center agent for issue resolution.

In alignment with Centenary Bank’s strategic objective to become a SMART Bank by 2026, focusing on inclusivity and innovation, CenteWhatsApp banking is poised to bring forth a transformative era in banking accessibility.

With a steadfast commitment to providing convenience to its over 2.5 million customers, CenteWhatsApp banking stands not just as an innovation but as a testament to the bank’s pursuit of becoming a pioneer in Uganda’s banking revolution, prioritizing security and convenience in equal measure.