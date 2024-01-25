In a groundbreaking event that added a new chapter to Uganda’s technological landscape, a Chinese investor proudly unveiled a dazzling range of smartphones assembled within the heart of Uganda.

Mione, pronounced as “Me-One,” showcased their technological prowess with the launch of two cutting-edge smartphones, U1 and Joy9, at an event held in Kampala.

The assembly plant, strategically located in Mbale Industrial Park, marked its significant contribution to the growing tech scene in the country after a year of operations.

The grand unveiling ceremony, graced by the presence of the Minister of Information, Communication, Technology, and National Guidance, Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, along with the State Minister for Industry, Mr. David Bahati, was a testament to the collaborative effort between international investors and Uganda’s vision for technological advancement.

Mr. Ben Yu, the Mione Brand Representative in Uganda, passionately expressed that this launch represents a monumental step toward supporting the government’s vision of empowering Ugandans to embrace technology and achieve more in their lives. The phones, he emphasized, are not just devices but tools for progress and empowerment.

Dr. Baryomunsi, appreciating the strides made by Mione, expressed hope that locally assembled phones would drive down the cost of smartphones, facilitating a more affordable digital transition for the citizens. He reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting such innovative initiatives that contribute to the nation’s technological growth.

Hon. Bahati, the State Minister for Industry, urged Ugandans to embrace the “Buy Uganda, Build Uganda” initiative, encouraging support for local businesses and industries. This call echoed the broader sentiment of fostering economic growth and sustainability within the nation.

“We launched a new phone assembled here in Uganda at Mbale Industrial Park. This is a welcome development and part of the @NRMOnline @GovUganda import-substitution agenda under H.E. @KagutaMuseveni leadership to create jobs, wealth & save the Forex used to import a similar product. We congratulate @MioneUganda on this milestone,” Hon. Bahati posted on X, formerly as Twitter.

Delving into the technical features, the U1, a flagship model, boasts a remarkable 108MP and VGA AI Dual Rear Camera setup, complemented by a generous 6.82-inch HD screen. With a powerhouse of a 5,000mAh battery, 12GB RAM, and 256GB storage, the U1 promises a seamless and feature-rich user experience.

On the other hand, the Joy9, with its impressive 50MP+VGA AI Triple Rear Camera configuration and a robust 5000mAh battery, offers a compelling choice for those seeking a perfect blend of functionality and style.

As the smartphones hit the market, the assembly plant in Mbale Industrial Park stands not just as a manufacturing hub but as a symbol of collaboration, innovation, and progress in Uganda’s journey towards technological self-sufficiency.

The Mione launch has set the stage for a new era, where locally assembled smartphones contribute significantly to the nation’s digital evolution.