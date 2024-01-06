In a bid to kickstart the year with a bang, Absa Bank Uganda has unveiled an all-encompassing campaign, “Jooga2024 Ne Absa” for individuals and “Tumbula Business Yo Ne Absa” for businesses.

This three-month initiative aims to fortify both personal aspirations and business endeavors, catering to diverse financial needs with a promise of freedom.

Ronald Kamulegeya, Head of Customer Network at Absa Bank Uganda, emphasized the importance of supporting customers in fulfilling their goals post the festive season’s splurges.

The campaign seeks to assist individuals and businesses in securing financing solutions, enabling them to embark on a journey towards their 2024 aspirations smoothly.

The offerings under the campaign span a wide spectrum, catering to individual needs encompassing borrowing, saving, insurance, and transactional requirements.

Among the special promotional offers announced, Absa introduces a boost for parents, providing access to school fees loans and unsecured salary loans of up to UGX 300 million without arrangement fees, alongside a 75-day repayment holiday to ease the pressures of the new year.

For individuals, the campaign introduces Absa Flexi, an affordable account, Absa Medical Insurance offering substantial medical cover up to UGX 100 million across Uganda, East Africa, and India, and Home Loans reaching up to UGX 2 billion.

Addressing the critical role of human capital development identified in Uganda’s Vision 2040, and recognizing Small and Medium Enterprises （SMEs） as the economy’s engine, Absa introduces bespoke solutions.

Albert Byaruhanga, the bank’s Business Banking Director, unveiled unique unsecured installment Loans of up to UGX 200 million, offering SMEs a flexible repayment period of three years, addressing challenges in accessing credit due to stringent collateral requirements.

“In addressing the challenge of access to credit due to stringent collateral requirements, we now have unique business unsecured installment Loans of up to UGX 200 million with a flexible loan repayment of three years for SMEs,” said Mr. Byaruhanga.

Moreover, the campaign includes tailored offerings for the education sector, including School Bridge Financing of up to UGX 500 million, allowing educational institutions to access vital capital to jumpstart the year.

Additionally, the Vehicle Asset Finance program supports businesses seeking vehicles or equipment, providing financing up to UGX 600 million with zero arrangement fees.

Byaruhanga emphasized Absa’s commitment to empowering Africa’s future through bespoke financial solutions, encouraging customers to explore these offerings via the bank’s website or by visiting Absa Bank branches countrywide.

The campaign signifies Absa Bank Uganda’s dedication to uplifting its customers, enabling them to navigate their financial aspirations with tailored, flexible, and accessible solutions, establishing a promising start to 2024 for individuals and businesses alike.