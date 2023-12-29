The Executive Director of the Uganda Investment Authority (UIA), Robert Mukiza, has reiterated that the progress toward establishing the Industrial Park in the Kisoro district is still on track.

In the heart of Kisoro district, amidst the rolling hills and the vibrant colors of the Bafumbira culture, a tale of progress and promise unfolded during the exuberant Isangane Festival of 2023.

Robert Mukiza, took center stage as the festival’s chief guest, basking in the joyous celebration of heritage and community.

With the fervor of a visionary, he regaled the gathered crowd in the Mayor’s gardens with tales of promise and dedication.

His animated gestures painted a vivid picture of a thriving future as he expressed gratitude to the Kisoro district authorities for the generous allocation of 620 acres of the fabled Kibaya land in Bunagana and Rukundo Town councils.

The crowd erupted with cheers as Mukiza assured them that the UIA had conquered bureaucratic hurdles, triumphantly securing a land title.

A gleam of pride danced in his eyes as he boasted about the initiation of a comprehensive feasibility study, meticulously marking the borders of the promised land.

But the climax of Mukiza’s oratory prowess came when he spoke of the imminent discussions to finance the construction of the Industrial Park.

His words, laden with conviction, resonated through the festival grounds, reaffirming his unwavering commitment to materialize this dream, a dream nurtured by the staunch support of H.E President Yoweri Museveni for the economic prosperity of the region.

“We envisage Kisoro Industrial Park will target not only the Kigezi but a regional market. We encourage investors in value addition and exploit the vast market”, he remarked, his words echoing unparalleled optimism to the establishment of the park.

Amidst the festival’s cultural fervor, Mukiza did not merely preach progress; he lauded the Ubuntu Bafumbira United Association for their noble cause, spearheading support for Maternal Health Care in the remote Health Centre III of Kisoro district.

His applause echoed the importance of unity, igniting the spirit of collective growth and shared identity among the Bafumbira worldwide.

The director’s impassioned discourse at the Isangane Festival unveiled a tapestry of promise, woven with threads of industrial ambition that echoed the grand national vision.

President Museveni’s stamp of approval had set the stage for the establishment of 25 industrial parks across all sub-regions, a testament to the government’s unwavering commitment to spur industrialization.

Mukiza, a beacon of hope, had been a vital figure in the establishment of numerous industrial parks in recent years, a list of triumphant victories dotting the landscape from Mbale to Njeru, illuminating the path of progress.

The allocation of billions in funding underscored the magnitude of this national endeavor, a testament to the government’s resolute determination to pave the way for economic growth.

As the festival’s echoes gradually faded into the lush Kisoro night, Mukiza’s impassioned words lingered in the air, resonating with the dreams of a community and a nation poised on the cusp of an industrial renaissance.