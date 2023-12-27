In a significant move to enhance the value of Uganda’s mineral exports, the Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, Dr. Ruth Nankabirwa Ssentamu, authorized a groundbreaking statutory instrument.

The authorized instrument establishes higher purity standards for tin exports, aiming to elevate the quality of the country’s mineral offerings on the global market. The signing ceremony took place at the Ministry headquarters at Amber House in Kampala on December 22, 2023.

Expressing her satisfaction, Dr Nankabirwa remarked, “Signing the Statutory Instrument on the Level of Purity of Tin as a Mineral marks a pivotal moment.” She highlighted that this initiative aligns with the directive from the President of Uganda to curb the exportation of unprocessed minerals, including tin.

Under this new regulation, the minimum purity level for tin exports has been significantly elevated to 99.85 per cent, a substantial increase from the former range of 67 per cent to 70 per cent. This monumental shift is poised to revolutionize Uganda’s tin mining and processing industry.

Minister Nankabirwa emphasized the integral role of Wood Cross, a company that recently established a tin smelting plant in Mbarara, Western Uganda. “Their commencement of tin processing has been hinging on the enactment of this statutory instrument,” she noted, indicating that the plant is slated for commissioning in January.

Addressing the critical issue of tin smuggling, the minister issued a stern warning, emphasizing that the government will heighten monitoring activities to safeguard the industry. She asserted, “Our focus is to ensure uninterrupted access to raw materials for the new smelting plant. Any attempts to disrupt this will be met with stringent measures.”

Looking to the future, Nankabirwa revealed plans to implement similar purity standards for other minerals like vermiculite and the 3Ts (Tin, Tantalum, and Tungsten). “We aim to swiftly establish comparable benchmarks for vermiculite and the 3Ts,” she affirmed.

Tin, primarily mined in western Uganda in areas like Isingiro, Ntungamo, and Mbarara, holds crucial significance in various industries. Its applications range from solder, vital for electronic circuitry and pipe joining, to plating for corrosion prevention and inclusion in alloys such as bronze.

The 3T minerals are commonly linked due to their related uses and the complexities inherent in their mining and trade.

This new policy framework is anticipated to generate job opportunities and significantly elevate revenue from mineral exports. “The processed tin will yield far greater returns than semi-processed tin,” Dr. Nankabirwa emphasized, stressing the economic advantages of this pivotal regulatory shift.

Meanwhile, Uganda’s decision to raise the purity standards for tin exports marks a transformative stride towards maximizing the value of its mineral resources. With the Minister’s signing of the statutory instrument elevating tin purity to 99.85 per cent, the country’s mining and processing sector is poised for significant enhancement.

This forward-looking policy not only aligns with the President’s directive to halt unprocessed mineral exports but also lays the groundwork for a more robust and lucrative mineral industry. By emphasizing higher purity levels, Uganda aims to strengthen its position in the global market, attract investments, and ensure sustainable growth in the mining sector.

The imminent commissioning of a tin smelting plant in Mbarara stands as a testament to the immediate impact of this regulatory change, promising job creation and economic growth. Furthermore, the government’s commitment to extending similar standards to other crucial minerals reflects a comprehensive strategy geared towards elevating Uganda’s mineral exports across the board.

Ultimately, this strategic move towards higher purity standards not only ensures better quality exports but also signifies Uganda’s proactive approach to value addition, setting the stage for increased revenue generation and sustained development in the mineral sector.