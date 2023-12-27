Masaka city businessman Lwasa Emmanuel has put his Club Tavern Kick on market, saying he wants to leave the entertainment franchise to concentrate on Real Estate.

Lwasa opened Club Tavern Kick in 2015, a night club he intended to give Masaka people a happy night life, as well as promoting the music industry. The business also threw him into national limelight.

The three floors glass building sitting on 70 to 200 feet is valued at Sh4.5 billion, has 21 self-contained rooms with modern artwork, and ample reserving space along Mbarara Highway, Masaka City.

Lwasa also the proprietor of Lwasa Events Company and Trans Equator gold miners company told this website why he wanted to exit the entertainment business.

“The Night Club business is tiresome and tricky as most of the businesses are effected at late night hours compared to the Real Estate business I’ve invested into apparently,” said Lwasa.

“I’ve resolved to sell it because I want to settle for slower paced business in real estate as I spend more personal time with family,” the 54-year-old said.

Lwasa who is inspired by Uganda’s business magnets such as Patrick Bitature and Godfrey Kirumira, said, focusing on real- estate where he has invested since 2006, would ensure he retires peacefully.